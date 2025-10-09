ECD Automotive Design Unveils First Custom Porsche Build With Spectacular New Project Gravette

Incredible Handcrafted Details and Expert Engineering Showcase the Company’s First Porsche Build with the Celebrated Nineties Era Legend Named Project Gravette

ECD Automotive Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs and Toyota FJs, today announced the launch of its latest bespoke build and first Porsche with Project Gravette – a striking innovation of the venerated nineties era Porsche 911 (993). The spectacular new coupe thoughtfully blends timeless Porsche heritage with the modern performance, technology, and hallmark craftsmanship that ECD Automotive Design has become synonymous in the realm of luxury custom cars of all kinds.

Images of Project Gravette

Video of Project Gravette

“Project Gravette is a true celebration of Porsche’s golden era, elevated through the lens of modern performance and luxury,” said Elliot Humble, CTO of ECD Automotive Design. “We wanted to create a very special car that honors the DNA of the 993 while imbuing the build with the precision engineering and bespoke details that define all our work. Gravette is a build that perfectly captures the nostalgia and glories of the 993’s past with the innovation and craftsmanship that ECD clients want in their cars.”

At the heart of Project Gravette is a meticulously engineered air cooled Porsche turbocharged M64 engine, delivering an estimated 500 horsepower. Paired with a heavily upgraded 6-speed manual transmission and sport exhaust system, the powertrain ensures that the bespoke crafted 993 not only looks the part, but also delivers incredibly powerful performance.

Finished in a sleek Icy White gloss exterior with Agate Gray metallic accents, Project Gravette projects a staid, commanding presence outfitted with custom decals, a strong wide-body stance, and a bespoke rear wing. Sitting on 18-inch RS-style wheels wrapped in Michelin performance tires and paired with Brembo brakes and Bilstein sport suspension, the 993 custom is engineered for a high-powered drive that remains refined. Modern LED headlights and taillights enhance visibility while subtly updating the classic silhouette with contemporary precision.

Inside, meticulously realized details abound throughout to allure drivers. The beautiful cockpit features Recaro Cross Sportster CS front seats wrapped in premium Hydes black leather alongside custom weave and metal grommet inserts, complemented by matching OEM-style rear seats. The seat backs, interior console, and trim pieces are painted in Agate Gray for a cohesive interior that plays well with the 993 exterior.

A striking black suede headliner, billet silver hardware, and OEM-inspired white gauges with an original shifter help deliver an air of modern operating within the crisp classic sensibility of Porsche. Beautiful tactile finishes are found throughout the Gravette interior such as a silver billet e-brake handle, perforated pedals, and an OEM four-spoke steering wheel. Custom black seatbelts finished with white edging further underscore ECD’s obsessive commitment to craftsmanship at every touchpoint.

State of the art technology integrates with modern-day comfort to make sure ECD clients can enjoy the best of the 993’s classic elements with no sacrifices. A floating touchscreen stereo powered by Focal premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, a digital rearview mirror, heated seats, automatic headlights, and a full suite of power conveniences are available. Under the hood, a driver’s preferred 6-speed manual transmission for analog shifting, sport exhaust system, and finely tuned suspension ensure that the Project Gravette provides a thrilling on road experience.

“Every component of this build, from the billet metal finishes to the custom leatherwork was designed to enhance the driving experience of this 993. Project Gravette is a special build for us in that the car is our very first ECD Porsche. After receiving so many requests from our clients to work on their Porsches, we finally acquiesced and could not be more pleased delivering Gravette,” continues Humble. “This is a driver’s car at its core, but it’s also a deeply personal piece of art that reflects the passion of our client. This vehicle presented the perfect canvas for ECD Automotive Design’s first refined vintage Porsche.”

Expertly crafted in South Florida, Project Gravette’s eye-catching Icy White gloss colorway immediately makes its presence known on the open road, carving through Miami’s vibrant cityscapes or along sun-soaked coastlines. Every build detail exudes classic Porsche while delivering top-level comfort. ECD once again successfully pushes the boundaries of handcrafted automotive design while redefining an icon, delivering a one-of-one creation that transforms what it means to own a truly custom Porsche 911.

Project Gravette Specifications

Model — 911 (993)

Engine — Porsche turbocharged M64 engine

Transmission — 6 Speed Manual

Brakes — BREMBO High Performance

Suspension — Sport Suspension with Bilstein Components

Exhaust — Sport Exhaust System with OEM Dual Outlets

Exterior Color — Icy White with Agate Gray Metallic accents

Wheels — 18 Inch – RS Style (8.5 Inch Wide – Front / 11 Inch Wide – Rear)

Tires — 18 Inch – Michelin

Dash — OEM – Wrapped in Approved Black Leather

Seats — RECARO Front Seats – Cross Sportster CS – Wrapped in Approved Black Leather. Custom Leather Weave and Metal Grommets in Middle Inserts. Backs & Seatbelt Openings Painted in Agate Grey, OEM Style Rear Seats – Wrapped in Approved Black Leather. Custom Leather Weave and Metal Grommets in Middle Inserts

Leather— HYDES: Vision col. NERO

Stitch Style — Nutmeg stitch with Honeycomb Stitching on Middle Inserts

Custom features — Custom Wooden Shifter, custom ECD center console with approved leather and wood paneling details, custom sapele wood Panels in Cargo Area flooring & Wheel

Steering Wheel — OEM 4 Spoke – Airbag

Gauges — OEM 4 Spoke – Airbag

Carpet — Black

Radio — Touchscreen Stereo, Floating Screen

Subwoofer — Focal Premium Sound

—

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

Trademark Notice

ECD is an independent company engaged in the restoration and customization of classic vehicles. ECD is not sponsored, associated, approved, endorsed, nor in any way affiliated with Porsche Cars North America, Inc., or Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. The Porsche® name and crest, 993® and 911® are trademarks of Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG, and any other products mentioned are the trademarks of their respective holders. Any mention of trademarked names or other marks is for the purpose of reference only to the vehicles restored and customized.

SOURCE: GlobeNewsWire