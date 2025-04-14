ECARX unveils ECARXperience: Revolutionizing in-vehicle interaction with adaptive AI-powered driving experience

ECARX Holdings Inc., a global mobility tech provider, today announced the launch of ECARXperience, an advanced generative in-vehicle HMI system powered by its proprietary AutoGPT AI large model application, designed to transform the driving experience with a dynamic, generative interface that evolves in real-time to address driver needs, delivering smarter, safer, and more personalized interactions

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced the launch of ECARXperience, an advanced generative in-vehicle HMI system powered by its proprietary AutoGPT AI large model application, designed to transform the driving experience with a dynamic, generative interface that evolves in real-time to address driver needs, delivering smarter, safer, and more personalized interactions.

ECARXperience simplifies and enhances how drivers and passengers interact with vehicles by introducing an adaptive interface that adjusts in real-time to driving conditions and user preferences. The system customizes displays based on factors like weather, time of day, and road conditions while proactively improving safety and comfort with features such as fatigue detection, child monitoring, and tailored route recommendations. It seamlessly integrates navigation, safety systems, and advanced driver assistance into one cohesive interface, making driving smarter and more intuitive. With emotionally intelligent virtual assistants that interpret voice tone and gestures, ECARXperience delivers natural interactions that prioritize user needs. Together, these features transform the driving experience from passive functionality to active engagement, setting a new standard for intelligent cockpits.

Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “With ECARXperience, we are redefining what it means to interact with a vehicle. By harnessing the power of AutoGPT, this innovation is designed to scale seamlessly across models and brands, enabling automakers to offer differentiated and personalized driving experience in a highly competitive market. As part of our long-term R&D roadmap, we will integrate ECARXperience into our broader technology solutions matrix, helping global vehicle brands remain at the forefront of technological change and driving the sustainable development of the automotive industry.”

SOURCE: ECARX