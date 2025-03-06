ECARX to provide Volkswagen Brazil and Skoda with digital cockpit solutions

The award will see the ECARX Antora® 1000 computing platform and ECARX Cloudpeak® software architecture powering vehicles through Volkswagen's Global Entry Infotainment initiative

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced an award by the Volkswagen Group to provide advanced digital cockpit solutions for vehicles sold globally under the Volkswagen and Skoda brands.

ECARX will provide a complete digital cockpit solution, including the integrated hardware and software of the ECARX Antora® 1000 computing platform and ECARX Cloudpeak® software architecture.

A significant number of cars will be launched with a user experience defined by Volkswagen Group and ECARX. Initial launches are planned in Brazil and India, with further markets for growth potential.

Antora® 1000 is ECARX’s fourth-generation digital cockpit computing platform, based on a 7nm high-performance SE1000 System-on-Chip (SoC) from SiEngine.

ECARX Cloudpeak®, a flexible and modular platform based on the Android Automotive operating system and Linux, is able to integrate services including Google Maps, Google Assistant voice control and the Google Play store, along with mobile integrations including Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with other regional mobile ecosystems and services.

The computing platform’s operating system and the ECARX Cloudpeak® software stack are developed entirely in-house by ECARX, to deliver a compact, affordable and energy-efficient system able to support a high-quality user experience based on Android OS and supporting Google Automotive Services, with further services and details to be announced.

The combination of ECARX computing platform and architecture will power the intelligent cockpit of Skoda and Volkswagen-branded vehicles.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, said of the partnership: “This awarding by the Volkswagen Group is a great opportunity for ECARX to partner with one of the most well-known and respected automakers in the world, and also a significant step forward for ECARX as a global company, partnering with international OEMs to deliver the best in intelligent automotive technology.”

SOURCE: ECARX