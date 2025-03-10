ECARX Skyland® Pro ADAS solution to power Geely’s unified intelligent driving system, G-Pilot

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its Skyland® Pro intelligent driving solution will be integrated into Geely's G-Pilot unified intelligent driving system

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that its Skyland® Pro intelligent driving solution will be integrated into Geely’s G-Pilot unified intelligent driving system. All future vehicles under Geely’s Galaxy brand will be equipped with G-Pilot, including the recently launched Galaxy E8 sedan.

Skyland® Pro addresses the industry’s critical need for high-performance, cost-effective intelligent driving solutions that speed up market entry for global automakers. The solution can be easily replicated and scaled across various brands and models, offering users a unique driving experience with advanced features such as automated parking assistance and highway autopilot. The Skyland® Pro is already empowering vehicles including Lynk & Co 08 EM-P, launched in 2023 and Lynk & Co 07 EM-P launched in 2024 and had since sold over 160,000 units in aggregate.

“We are proud to collaborate with Geely on the G-Pilot system, which underscores our commitment to delivering scalable and cost-effective intelligent driving solutions,” said Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX. ” Lynk & Co 08 EM-P received high C-NCAP safety rating, reflecting our commitment to safety – the cornerstone of any intelligent driving system. As automotive industry participates seek to differentiate themselves with ADAS and vehicle intelligence in an increasingly competitive market, the Skyland® Pro platform is well positioned to capitalize on this demand and drive long-term growth and innovation in the sector.”

SOURCE: ECARX