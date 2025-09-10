ECARX showcases latest in-vehicle navigation system and intelligent driving solutions at IAA Mobility 2025

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, recently unveiled a next-generation in-vehicle navigation system alongside the latest iteration of its Skyland® New intelligent driving solution through its collaboration with ecosystem partners at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, underscoring the ongoing execution of its innovative, scalable and internationally compliant technology roadmap

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, recently unveiled a next-generation in-vehicle navigation system alongside the latest iteration of its Skyland® New intelligent driving solution through its collaboration with ecosystem partners at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, underscoring the ongoing execution of its innovative, scalable and internationally compliant technology roadmap.

ECARX’s new global navigation system, integrated with HERE’s advanced navigation platform, designed for rapid integration, multi-scenario adaptability, and seamless compliance with international data regulations across more than 200 countries and territories, while HERE’s map data and solutions are deployed in more than 222 million vehicles globally, supporting ECARX’s objective to shorten automaker development cycles while meeting regional regulatory requirements. The solution is already supporting models from Lotus, Lynk & Co, smart, and Hongqi, delivering dynamic, reliable, and personalized navigation experiences for drivers worldwide.

ECARX also introduced the latest iteration of its Skyland® New intelligent driving solution using a single system-on-a-chip architecture built on Black Sesame’s Wudang C1236 chip. The single-chip solution offers L2+ assisted driving and parking features including map-free highway Navigate-on-Autopilot (NOA), Automatic Parking Assist (APA), and Remote Parking Assist (RPA) at a compelling cost-to-performance for seamless integration and scaled adoption. The Skyland® solution based on Black Sesame’s Huashan A1000 is also scheduled to launch on the all-new Hongqi H9, H9+, and E-HS9 models by late 2025.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “We demonstrated how our technological roadmap is rapidly redefining what is possible in vehicles. These deployments demonstrate the commercial readiness and expanding scale of ECARX’s solutions internationally. By combining our industry-leading engineering expertise with our growing ecosystem of partners, we are building solutions that empower automakers to accelerate the rollout of innovative features for their vehicles that deliver safer, smarter, more intuitive, and customized mobility experiences.”

