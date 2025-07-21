ECARX receives three ISO certifications, further streamlining integration with global automakers

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that it has received ISO9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO14001 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) certifications, covering the entire life cycle from designs to sales of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving solutions

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that it has received ISO9001 (Quality Management Systems), ISO14001 (Environmental Management Systems), and ISO45001 (Occupational Health & Safety) certifications, covering the entire life cycle from designs to sales of intelligent cockpit and intelligent driving solutions. This underscores ECARX’s commitment to and long-term investment in developing safe and efficient intelligent solutions for automakers globally as it accelerates its global strategy.

ISO certifications are internationally recognized as a prerequisite for collaboration with leading automakers around the world. By upholding these standards across design, development, manufacturing, delivery and after-sales support, ECARX is building a solid foundation with the highest international standards across every aspect of its operations to serve automakers and support vehicle deployment globally.

These internationally recognized certifications remove potential barriers to entry in developed markets where stringent quality, environmental, and safety standards are required to be met by suppliers. For ECARX, whose solutions are already powering over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide, these certifications create a clearer path to integration with global automotive platforms and strengthen its competitive positioning when bidding on new projects.

The new certifications build on ECARX’s existing portfolio of quality, functional-safety and information-security accreditations—credentials that collectively differentiate the Company in the competitive automotive-tech landscape. As ECARX continues to expand its global customer base and extends its technology stack into AI, robotics and embodied-intelligence applications, these ISO certifications will also underpin future product releases beyond the automotive sector.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “The receipting of these ISO certifications reflects our uncompromising commitment to quality, sustainability and the wellbeing of our employees globally. This accomplishment enhances our competitive positioning as we execute our global strategy, strengthens the trust global automakers place in our solutions, and will accelerate the application of our solutions in the AI and robotics sectors.”

SOURCE: ECARX