ECARX powers launch of Lynk & Co 10 EM-P, integrating Pikes® computing platform

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today congratulated Lynk & Co on the launch of Lynk & Co 10 EM-P plug-in hybrid sedan

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today congratulated Lynk & Co on the launch of Lynk & Co 10 EM-P plug-in hybrid sedan. This vehicle is the first to integrate ECARX’s Pikes® computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack, setting new benchmarks for AI-powered intelligent cockpits.

Lynk & Co 10 EM-P showcases the strength of ECARX’s Pikes® computing platform, powered by the 5 nm Qualcomm Snapdragon SA8295P automotive-grade SoC. This robust hardware foundation supports the increasing demand for sophisticated intelligent vehicle features when combined with ECARX’s powerful cross-domain Cloudpeak® software stack which maximizes SoC potential by integrating the cluster, HUD, central stack display, vehicle control, and ADAS systems. This integration enables a wide array of advanced features in Lynk & Co 10 EM-P, including AI agents, 3D Surround Reality (SR), Sentry Mode, rear spoiler control, automatic air vent adjustment, and multi-brand phone-to-cockpit connectivity. Additionally, the latest LYNK Flyme Auto 2 operating system elevates both intelligence and user experience to new heights.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “Integrated with Qualcomm’s foundational innovations in its advanced system-on-chips (SoCs) and ECARX’s engineering execution expertise, we are excited to see the Pikes® computing platform, a core pillar of our intelligent cockpit portfolio, enter mass production for the new Lynk & Co 10 EM-P. This milestone underscores our technological leadership in vehicle intelligence innovation and our pivotal role in driving the global shift towards fully intelligent mobility. We remain committed to advancing our R&D roadmap to ensure global automakers remain at the forefront of technological advancement.”

SOURCE: ECARX