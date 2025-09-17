ECARX powers global launch of Geely Galaxy M9, delivering a next-generation AI cockpit experience

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its Pikes® computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack powered the launch of the all-new Geely Galaxy M9, delivering a next-generation AI cockpit experience

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its Pikes® computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack powered the launch of the all-new Geely Galaxy M9, delivering a next-generation AI cockpit experience. Orders for Galaxy M9 surpassed 40,000 within 24 hours after its pre-sales began on August 23, reflecting a strong demand for the flagship model.

Leveraging the 5nm Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ SA8295P automotive-grade SoC, Pikes® delivers sufficient processing power required for advanced cockpit graphics, fluid animations, and robust on-device AI, including end-to-end voice interactions designed for responsiveness even in offline situations. Galaxy M9’s multi-display configuration paired with Flyme Auto 2 and multimodal large-model capabilities to offer an immersive, intelligent, and AI-driven experience.

In addition to these features, Galaxy M9 debuts large-scale, mass-produced deployment of AI agent. Through fusion of multimodal large models with the vehicle’s E/E architecture, “Eva”, the AI agent in Galaxy M9, provides global understanding and execution across domains—instrument, HUD, infotainment, vehicle control, and ADAS—creating a unified human-vehicle interface. Supported by Cloudpeak®, the solution connects AI models to cross-domain vehicle functions, advancing the shift from feature-centric to intelligence-centric cockpit experiences.

“Geely Galaxy M9 showcases our core strengths in intelligent cockpit and in-vehicle AI at scale,” said Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX. “As a milestone model supporting Galaxy’s push into the premium flagship market, we will continue to iterate upon the integrated Pikes® and Cloudpeak® user experience and promote its global adaptation. Together with the Antora® series computing platforms, we are delivering diversified solutions compatible with Flyme Auto and Google Automotive Services that accelerates AI-driven, intelligent in-vehicle experiences worldwide.”

