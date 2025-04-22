ECARX partners with Here Technologies to launch next-gen in-vehicle navigation system

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Here Technologies (“Here”), the leading location data and technology platform, to co-develop a next-generation, AI-powered in-vehicle navigation system for global automakers

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility tech provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Here Technologies (“Here”), the leading location data and technology platform, to co-develop a next-generation, AI-powered in-vehicle navigation system for global automakers. The new system will make its production-ready debut, alongside a live demonstration, at Auto Shanghai 2025.

This collaboration leverages Here’s advanced navigation platform and ECARX’s full-stack solutions to deliver an industry-leading navigation system designed for the evolving needs of global automakers. By integrating the Here SDK and compliant global location data, the solution enables global automakers to significantly shorten development cycles and time-to-market for their vehicles while ensuring seamless compliance with international data regulations.

The jointly developed navigation system stands out for its multi-scenario adaptability, high data accuracy, broad coverage, robust technical performance, and developer-friendly features. It is optimized for high-precision mapping, real-time navigation, and cross-platform support, empowering automakers—including Lotus, Lynk & Co, smart, and Hongqi—to deliver dynamic, reliable, and personalized navigation experiences for drivers worldwide.

Mr. Ziyu Shen, Chairman, and CEO of ECARX, commented: “This deep technical collaboration fuses Here’s world-class mapping expertise with ECARX’s full-stack software and hardware co-development platform. By standardizing Here’s SDK—supporting compliant map data for over 200 countries and multidimensional parameter interfaces—we significantly shorten the development cycle for automaker navigation systems. This allows vehicle models around the world to meet data regulations across major markets and provides a plug-and-play global navigation development framework for global automakers.”

Mike Nefkens, CEO of Here Technologies, added, “Together with ECARX, we’re combining cutting-edge AI-powered mapping and location services with next-generation intelligent vehicle platforms, making it easier than ever for leading automakers to deliver connected, intuitive and globally scalable navigation experiences. Our partnership is focused on increasing the speed at which automakers bring the latest in-car navigation solutions to market.”

SOURCE: ECARX