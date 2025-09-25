ECARX delivers next-generation AI cockpit experience for launch of Lynk & Co 07 and 08 EM-P

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its Pikes® computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack will deliver a next-generation AI cockpit experience for the launch of the new Lynk & Co 07 EM-P hybrid sedan and 08 EM-P hybrid SUV

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced that its Pikes® computing platform and Cloudpeak® cross-domain software stack will deliver a next-generation AI cockpit experience for the launch of the new Lynk & Co 07 EM-P hybrid sedan and 08 EM-P hybrid SUV.

Powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ SA8295P automotive-grade SoC, Pikes® delivers industry-leading compute performance and serves as the hardware foundation to seamlessly support multiple features such as AI Agent, instrument clusters, 95-inch AR-HUDs, navigation, voice interaction, vehicle control, and infotainment, delivering an immersive, intelligent, and safe driving experience.

Cloudpeak® redefines vehicle intelligence by deeply integrating with the vehicle’s E/E architecture, providing a solid foundation for Flyme Auto 2 and ensuring the “Eva” AI agent can smoothly execute across different domains. The HMI has been fully upgraded with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster display and an expanded 15.4-inch central touchscreen that supports immersive 3D SR real-time rendering, borderless smartphone-to-vehicle interconnectivity, dynamic wallpapers, large-card widgets, and multi-task small windows, delivering a more intuitive and engaging user experience. This unified software foundation sets a new benchmark for vehicle interaction via natural voice interaction, transforming the cockpit from a feature-centric to a intelligence-centric experience.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “The launch of Lynk & Co 07 and 08 EM-Ps again showcases our core strengths in developing high-performance intelligent cockpit solutions from the ground up, enabling the delivery of in-vehicle AI Agent at scale. We will continue to iterate and improve these solutions with our partners to create smarter, more convenient, and safer driving experiences.”

SOURCE: ECARX