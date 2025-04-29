ECARX and Qualcomm strengthen relationship to expand ECARX product portfolio based on Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms

ECARX, a global automotive technology provider, announced a new phase of its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

ECARX, (“ECARX” or the “Company”), a global automotive technology provider, announced a new phase of its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Building on their long-term relationship, the two companies will leverage ECARX’s extensive experience in full-stack hardware and software development—successfully applied in over 8.1 million vehicles globally—and multiple generations of the Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm Technologies, to jointly build an adaptable, innovative product matrix. By combining their advanced R&D capabilities and complementary technology strengths, ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies will further support automakers in accelerating their transition toward intelligent, software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

Qualcomm Technologies, a leader in automotive technologies, continues to drive key technological transformation in the automotive sector with its advanced system-on-chips (SoCs). Its Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms deliver a comprehensive, feature-rich, and secure SoC portfolio, widely adopted by leading automakers and deployed in numerous production vehicles. As a full-stack automotive intelligence solution provider, ECARX is expanding its footprint and partnering with a growing number of OEMs to bring advanced technologies into mass production. This deepened strategic collaboration integrates Qualcomm Technologies’ foundational innovations with ECARX’s engineering execution expertise, driving faster innovation, ecosystem synergy, and delivery of hardware-software integrated solutions.

To seize the strategic opportunity presented by AI-driven transformation of SDVs in today’s automotive market, the strengthened relationship between ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies is anchored in intelligent solutions that combine breakthrough innovation, proven applications, and broad adaptability. Through deepened collaboration, the two companies aim to accelerate the development and deployment of SDVs. By empowering more automotive brands with exceptional intelligent experiences, ECARX and Qualcomm Technologies are committed to building an open, dynamic, and connected ecosystem for automotive intelligence.

SOURCE: ECARX