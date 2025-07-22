ECARX and Monolithic Power Systems form strategic partnership to accelerate deployment of global automotive intelligence and robotics solutions

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ("MPS"), a fablite global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions

ECARX Holdings Inc. (“ECARX”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”), a fablite global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. The partnership will focus on collaboration in automotive intelligence and robotics and AI applications to establish a global supply chain and intelligent industrial ecosystem spanning system integration, platform adaptation, and delivery.

Under the agreement, both companies will jointly explore global opportunities in the automotive and embodied intelligence sectors with a focus on product adaptation and validation and system optimization to reduce development cycles and accelerate time-to-market for customers. Leveraging its global research and development, supply, and engineering support systems, MPS will help ECARX build a more resilient and efficient global supply chain and accelerate product rollout across multiple markets, providing robust support for ECARX’s global expansion strategy. This partnership will further advance the large-scale deployment of ECARX’s intelligent automotive and embodied intelligence solutions and expand their application to industrial automation and consumer electronics.

Backed by its deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging, MPS’s products are widely acclaimed for their reliability, energy-efficiency, and ability to be easily integrated and applied to a variety of sectors such as industrial automation, telecommunications, cloud computing, automotive intelligence, and consumer electronics. With its flexible product architecture and global engineering support capabilities, MPS has become a core partner for many of the world’s leading technology companies and automakers.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, “This strategic partnership with MPS marks another important step in the build out of our global strategy and technological ecosystem to keep our increasingly diverse customer base at the forefront of technological advancement. We have always viewed our supply chain as the core competitive advantage and will continue to develop relationships with partners that can support the development of intelligent solutions across global markets and help us capitalize on opportunities, creating a comprehensive, open, and diverse global intelligent ecosystem.”

SOURCE: ECARX