Eberspaecher: Groundbreaking for new plant in Bulgaria

Construction start of new production plant in Ruse

Together with Mayor Pencho Milkov, Eberspaecher management celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its new production plant in Ruse, Bulgaria. The site will manufacture electrical heaters to supply the strong demand in the European passenger car market. The production will start in the beginning of 2024.

“We are growing with e-mobility”, states Ruslan Papazyan, General Manager at Eberspaecher Bulgaria, during the official ceremony and continues: “With the new site, Eberspaecher is purposefully expanding its manufacturing operations as the growing market for battery-electric passenger cars also rises the demand for electrical heaters sharply in the coming years. We are pleased to realize this in Ruse.”

„This is the future of the automotive industry. We are glad that Ruse and its citizens will have the chance to contribute to its development”, says the mayor Pencho Milkov.

Future growth with e-mobility

In the coming months, a 17,000 square meters building will be constructed in Ruse’s Industrial Zone Slatina in the east of the city. This includes both production and logistics areas as well as an office and canteen complex on a plot of land measuring around 53,000 square meters with room for future expansion. The building focuses on a sustainable energy supply with a photovoltaic system on the roof and an efficient state-of-the art climatization and heating system for the production and office areas.

In future, the new site will supply the plants of international automotive manufacturers with electrical heaters. The products will, for example, go on to be used in e-vehicles and plug-in hybrid models for the European market. By end of fall, the building is planned to be finished and production is expected to start in the beginning of 2024. The German automotive supplier will create around 180 jobs this year, an expansion up to 500 co-workers and an annual production capacity of around 2.4 million heaters is scheduled beyond 2025. In order to support the high demands of the markets, an interim production facility started already in Ruse in January 2023 until the new building will be available.

