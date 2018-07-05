Eberspaecher acquires share of start-up PACE Telematics

Entry into cloud-based mobility services

Eberspaecher is expanding its competence in connectivity solutions. The Esslingen-based automotive supplier has acquired a share of PACE Telematics GmbH through which the company aims to expand cloud-based mobility services for their products.

„We are convinced that data-based services form a core element of the mobility of tomorrow and believe strongly in this young company,” explains Managing Partner Heinrich Baumann the share acquisition. „In addition, the extensive know-how of the start-up in the Internet of Things opens up new possibilities for our products,” adds Baumann. The Esslingen-based automotive supplier Eberspaecher holds more than a 20 percent share of the Karlsruhe start-up. The three founders of the company will continue their management roles as co-partners.

Cloud-based mobility for Eberspaecher components

In future, PACE cloud-based mobility solutions will enable networking between Eberspaecher products themselves as well as with other functions within the vehicle. Baumann continues: „We want to improve the user experience for our customers. They will be effectively air-conditioned and informed and can simply and conveniently control many functions through one app.” Both companies are convinced that the acquisition forms an excellent basis on which to offer even more comfort on the move and therefore win new customers and enter new markets. They aim to cooperatively develop new products for workshops, fleet managers and end customers. Dr Martin Kern, Founder and Managing Director of PACE Telematics, adds: „We are very happy to have gained a strong partner in Eberspaecher. We expect many synergies, especially in the area of our B2B business. Our companies are very similar in that we both work as independent, neutral partners to the automobile OEMs and aftermarket industries.”

