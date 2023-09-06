Eaton’s stamped battery terminals deliver greater energy cycling performance and weight savings for electrified and internal combustion vehicles

“Each of our battery terminals surpass industry standards and can be uniquely customized to customer specifications,” said John Romain, product management director, Power Connections, Eaton’s Mobility Group. “Our Power Connections technologies leverage decades of experience designing innovative electrical components for the mobility industry.”

The stamped battery terminals are customizable and compatible to SAE, DIN, IEC and JIS battery post configurations. Additionally, Eaton’s tools have the flexibility to adapt to the changing needs of customer routing requirements.

“We also employ finite element analysis, which predicts real-world physical behavior by testing cam models, to ensure our products meet the quality standards our customers expect,” Romain said. “Our stamped battery terminals are also ideally suited for commercial vehicle applications that use large gauge cables because it takes more force to pull the terminal free from its post than traditional diecast or forged terminals.”