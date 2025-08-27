Eaton’s Mobility Group begins power connections production in Europe

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that its Mobility Group is now producing power connection components at its Holzhausen, Germany facility, marking the first time the product line is being manufactured in Europe

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that its Mobility Group is now producing power connection components at its Holzhausen, Germany facility, marking the first time the product line is being manufactured in Europe. The initial product to be manufactured at this facility is a stamped eyelet terminal used in low-voltage power systems, with plans to expand the portfolio to include battery terminals, busbars and other connection systems.

Launching production in Europe is a significant milestone for our Power Connections portfolio. It reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that help our customers meet demanding performance and regulatory standards. Our vision is to globalize the full portfolio of connection system and components. This flexibility allows us to respond quickly to evolving customer requirements. Mark Schneider, President, eMobility, Eaton’s Mobility Group

The eyelet terminals—used in internal combustion, hybrid, and EV platforms—are the first of 10 new components slated for production at the Holzhausen facility. The tool for the eyelet is already complete, and production has begun for a leading global OEM. The parts are sonic welded into power electronics systems for low-voltage applications, such as DC-DC converters and power distribution units (PDUs).

In parallel, Eaton is enhancing its Tczew, Poland facility to serve as a logistics and distribution hub for both local European needs and North American exports when necessary.

Eaton is leveraging its global capabilities, coupled with its Power Connections portfolio, to optimize value for OEM components via in-house design, stamping and manufacturing capabilities. This approach allows Eaton to produce critical components such as terminals, connectors and advanced busbars. The results are cost-effective, high-reliability solutions, which support strategies for both traditional and electric platforms.

Eaton will showcase its power connection components at The Battery Show Europe, June 3-5 in Stuttgart, Germany. Learn more about Eaton’s power connections portfolio.

