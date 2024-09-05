Eaton to showcase comprehensive commercial vehicle clutch portfolio at Automechanika Frankfurt

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced it will be showcasing an array of aftermarket clutch solutions for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets at Automechanika Frankfurt in Hall 3, booth D11

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced it will be showcasing an array of aftermarket clutch solutions for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) markets at Automechanika Frankfurt in Hall 3, booth D11. Eaton will be displaying its complete line of angle spring clutches, diaphragm spring clutches, concentric pneumatic clutch actuators, and ServiceRanger diagnostic solutions for commercial vehicles.

“We are dedicated to expanding our product portfolio to meet the changing needs of the global market and increasing customer relationships in all market channels.” Tim Bauer, Vice President, Aftermarket, Eaton’s Mobility Group

The angle spring clutches are used for manual transmissions and are offered in two series. The Advantage series features strap drive technology that improves intermediate plate connection for more reliable performance while eliminating lug rattle and fatigue. Additionally, they are designed with a dual-seal release bearing, which allows for best-in-class 80,000-km lube intervals, reducing maintenance downtime. Eaton also offers the EverTough® series, which provides a more cost-effective solution for vehicles older than seven years.

Eaton also will be displaying its Advantage series automated diaphragm spring clutches for all makes and models of automated manual transmissions (AMT) in the EMEA market. These clutches are built to strict OEM quality standards and minimize idling noise while reducing severe vibrations and delivering outstanding performance and extended clutch life.

Eaton will also be showing its electronic clutch actuator that is designed for its UltraShift Plus transmission along with its concentric pneumatic clutch actuators (CPCAs) for DT12®, the Volvo I-Shift and Mack mDRIVE™ AMTs. The CPCAs help optimize vehicle performance by working with a vehicle’s AMT to continuously determine the ideal release position and clutch actuation when the transmission shifts. Many current AMT-equipped trucks are no longer under factory warranty, so fleet customers need reliable parts to complete repairs and maintenance. Replacing the CPCA during clutch service can help save repair time and cost while reducing downtime for unscheduled maintenance.

To support AMTs operating in the market Eaton offers its ServiceRanger™ 4 Pro Plus (SR4 Pro Plus) software. This diagnostic software and service tool is designed to support all Eaton AMTs, hybrid powertrain systems, Advantage Automated Series clutches and Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies. In addition, there is an “App Center” that allows users to calibrate all makes and models of diaphragm spring clutches and CPCAs that fit DT12®, Volvo® I-Shift and Mack mDRIVE™ AMTs.

“Eaton now offers a complete line of aftermarket clutch products in EMEA for all makes and models of trucks. Whether the truck is one year old or over fifteen years old, we have the clutch portfolio to provide our customers with cost effective solutions to keep their vehicle operating” Pawel Kepka, Director, Aftermarket EMEA, Eaton’s Mobility Group

