Eaton to distribute new Bezares variable flow pump with load-sensing technology

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that its innovative 3-in-1 battery vent valve is the first on the market to align with the new SAE J3277 standard designed to evaluate non-destructive water intrusion testing for Rechargeable Energy Storage Systems (RESS) used in electrified vehicles (EVs). Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery vent valve combines three critical functions—passive and active venting, a battery case leak-check mechanism and resealing technology—into a single solution.

“Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery vent valve represents a significant leap forward in EV battery safety and testing as the first valve to combine these three essential functions, it delivers a level of performance and reliability that traditional solutions simply can’t match. By aligning with the SAE J3277 standard, our technology not only provides superior water intrusion resistance but also streamlines production for battery manufacturers. As the EV market grows, innovations like this are key to ensuring consumer confidence and advancing the industry.” Jens Buhlinger, Manager, Battery Technology Development, Eaton’s Mobility Group

As EV adoption accelerates globally, manufacturers face increasing pressure to enhance battery safety, improve reliability and streamline production. The SAE J3277 standard introduces a more precise, non-destructive method for assessing water intrusion resistance, replacing traditional destructive testing approaches such as IEC 60529’s IPX7 level. Unlike conventional venting solutions, Eaton’s 3-in-1 battery vent valve not only supports this new standard but also enhances overall battery performance by enabling real-time leak detection during assembly while providing critical overpressure relief.

A game-changer in battery pack safety and reliability

Eaton’s industry-first 3-in-1 battery vent valve offers unmatched functionality by integrating:

Passive and active venting —Delivers overpressure relief to prevent catastrophic thermal runaway scenarios caused by cell failures.

—Delivers overpressure relief to prevent catastrophic thermal runaway scenarios caused by cell failures. Battery case leak-check mechanism —Supports high-precision, non-destructive leak testing during production, reducing complexity for manufacturers and ensuring long-term battery reliability.

—Supports high-precision, non-destructive leak testing during production, reducing complexity for manufacturers and ensuring long-term battery reliability. Advanced resealing technology—Allows for customizable low opening pressures, significantly improving safety compared to conventional burst-valve designs.

Setting a new standard in EV battery technology

With electrified vehicles becoming the future of transportation, Eaton continues to lead the industry in developing breakthrough technologies that enhance safety, performance and efficiency. The 3-in-1 battery vent valve underscores Eaton’s commitment to helping manufacturers navigate evolving safety regulations while delivering best-in-class battery protection solutions.

SOURCE: Eaton