Eaton to display innovative emission reduction technologies at Auto Shanghai

Shanghai, China … Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that it is showcasing a portfolio of technologies designed to reduce emissions and increase fuel economy at Auto Shanghai on April 18–27, 2023 in Shanghai, China.

Powertrain and Diesel Engine Air Management

Diesel engine emission regulations are driving development of new engine and aftertreatment technologies. The ability to heat up the aftertreatment system quickly during cold cycles and low-load operating modes is key to reducing nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions, and Eaton’s variable valve actuation (VVA) technologies manage exhaust temperature and improve fuel economy.

Eaton’s dedicated exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) pump technology removes expensive components such as variable geometry turbochargers and EGR valves.

Engine brake enhances brake power in full engine operating range

Eaton can offer compression release engine brake solutions integrated in the main exhaust rocker arm or as a dedicated brake rocker, depending on the available space and performance requirements. Eaton has developed two-stroke engine brake, providing more than 50% braking power compared to conventional engine brakes. This technology can potentially replace retarders and provide effective braking on hydrogen or natural gas engines.

Vehicle Group’s CDA technology lowers CO2 and NOx simultaneously

Cylinder deactivation (CDA) is a VVA technology that consists of deactivating the intake and exhaust valve opening and the fuel injection on some of the cylinders when the engine is running at low load. That results in the remaining active cylinders operating on higher load, which generates hotter exhaust gases. This helps maintaining the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) at optimal temperature, maximizing the efficiency of the NOx conversion.

CDA reduces both NOx and CO2 simultaneously, making it more efficient than other technologies that reduce NOx at the expense of CO2. CDA reduces NOx by more than 40% and CO2 by 5-8%. It is an ideal solution for commercial vehicles that make frequent stops, such as sanitation trucks and delivery vehicles.

“VVA technologies play an important role to enable OEMs to meet new regulations,” said Bo Yang, president, Vehicle Group and eMobility APAC. “What makes VVA stand out from alternatives is that it reduces both NOx and CO2, while other technologies are focused on one or the other.”

Late intake valve closing technology reduces emissions

Part of its suite of VVA technologies, Eaton also offers Late Intake Valve Closing (LIVC), which delays the closing of the intake valve, so the effective compression ratio is lower than the expansion ratio. LIVC increases the thermal efficiency of the engine, improving fuel economy and reducing CO2 emissions. Additionally, LIVC enables an increased geometrical compression ratio that further amplifies benefits, with expected CO2 reduction of 1-2% when combining LIVC with a higher compression ratio.

Exhaust thermal management system actively heats aftertreatment system

Eaton and Tenneco’s Clean Air business recently announced a partnership to produce an integrated exhaust thermal management system that will enable commercial truck and light vehicle manufacturers to meet upcoming emissions regulations.

Under terms of the agreement, Tenneco’s Cold Start Thermal Unit (CSTU) will be combined with Eaton’s Twin Vortices Series (TVS®) blower technology. The integrated exhaust thermal management system will provide heat directly to the vehicle’s aftertreatment system, which is essential for reducing harmful exhaust emissions. Eaton’s electrically driven TVS® Roots blower allows the airflow to be efficiently and precisely controlled so the CSTU can maintain optimal aftertreatment temperatures.

