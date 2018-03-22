Eaton recognized as a top performing supplier by PACCAR

Power management company Eaton today announced its Hydraulics team has been named a Top Performing Supplier in North America by PACCAR, a global technology leader in the design, manufacture, and customer support of premium light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks. This is the second year in a row our Hydraulics business has been named a top PACCAR supplier.

Suppliers are recognized based on outstanding performance in several critical areas including product development, operations support, and business alignment. Other criteria for the award included:

Product quality that meets or exceeds PACCAR expectations,

Engineering collaboration,

New product launch performance,

Raw material cost management and year-over-year cost reduction, and

Lead time requirements and on time delivery.

“It is an honor for our entire Americas team to be recognized as a top performing supplier,” said Ryan Williams, president, Americas Region, Hydraulics, Eaton. “We look forward to continuing to improve our performance to help create even greater value for companies like PACCAR, as well as their customers and dealers.”

Eaton has been a proud supplier to PACCAR for more than 25 years, providing the aftermarket truck parts division with a number of components. Each year, PACCAR’s Supplier Performance Management (SPM) program evaluates suppliers and awards the top performers.

