Eaton joins CLEPA to advance energy innovation in the global automotive sector

Power management company Eaton today announced it has joined the Research & Innovation Group of the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA) to further its research into energy innovation in the automotive sector, including both electrified and traditional internal combustion vehicles.

Eaton already is well established in the global automotive industry with its Vehicle Group, which employs more than 14,000 globally and has been in the business of working with OEMs to deliver safe, reliable and more efficient solutions for over 100 years. To further its global automotive leadership, Eaton recently launched its eMobility business unit, which combines products and capabilities from Eaton’s Electrical business with the current portfolio of Vehicle Group electrification solutions, providing a single-focused organization to help OEMs achieve vehicle electrification objectives. Leveraging the scale and breadth of Eaton, eMobility is a strategic supplier with in-house electrical product expertise that delivers innovative products to the market.

Eaton will remain focused on developing technologies that improve fuel economy and reduce emissions on internal combustion engines and support electrified solutions through eMobility.

CLEPA brings together more than 100 of the world’s leading automotive suppliers and more than 20 national trade associations across associated European sectors. It is comprised of various working groups, including The Energy & Environment Strategy Group and the Research & Innovation Group, which were formed to share expertise and define objectives for a series of important positions and challenges.

“Our partnership with CLEPA has been long-standing, however the opportunity to strengthen this relationship by joining the research group really furthers our commitment to energy innovation,” said Jeffrey Lowinger, president, eMobility. “It provides us with a chance to speak regularly to the innovation teams of other tier one suppliers, and opens up fresh possibilities for working on new projects in the automotive sector.”

CLEPA in a statement said it welcomes Eaton’s membership: “We are delighted to have Eaton become the latest member of this working group. The Eaton team has a strong and proven track record in the automotive sector, so we are confident new and innovative ideas can be brought to the table.”

Eaton is a power management company with 2017 sales of $20.4 billion. We provide energy-efficient solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably. Eaton is dedicated to improving the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. Eaton has approximately 96,000 employees and sells products to customers in more than 175 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.