Eaton expands availability of Traxen’s iQ-Cruise® to Canada, offering fuel savings and sustainability benefits

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that Traxen’s innovative iQ-Cruise® adaptive and predictive cruise control system is now available in Canada, marking a major step forward in delivering cutting-edge technology to the commercial transportation industry. As part of Eaton’s exclusive global alliance with Michigan-based Traxen, this expansion brings the same fuel efficiency and sustainability benefits already enjoyed by U.S. fleets to Canadian customers, with software updates tailored specifically for the country.

The iQ-Cruise system integrates adaptive and predictive cruise control into a single, AI-powered solution, providing seamless, intelligent speed management to optimize fuel efficiency for Class 8 commercial vehicles. Unlike conventional systems, iQ-Cruise leverages GPS, advanced algorithms, and high-definition 3D maps to calculate the most efficient driving style in real time. Now, with updated software to support Canadian HD maps from HERE Technologies, the system accommodates the unique geography and road networks of Canada while also delivering substantial fuel savings and environmental benefits for fleets.

To ensure uninterrupted operation across Canada, Eaton and Traxen collaborated with AT&T to confirm robust cellular coverage through roaming agreements with Canadian providers. Additionally, the system has been customized for Canadian customers by converting units from Imperial to metric and integrating French-Canadian translation capabilities to enhance usability for bilingual fleet operators.

“Expanding iQ-Cruise into Canada underscores Eaton’s commitment to delivering intelligent, region-specific solutions that maximize efficiency and sustainability for our customers. With its proven ability to deliver substantial fuel savings, iQ-Cruise will help Canadian fleets reduce costs and minimize environmental impact while providing seamless French-language support for users.” Tim Bauer, Vice president, North America Aftermarket, Eaton’s Mobility Group

“We are excited to see iQ-Cruise transform fleet operations across North America. By adapting our technology for the Canadian market, we’re enabling fleet owners and operators to unlock new levels of efficiency and sustainability tailored to their needs.” Ali Maleki, CEO of Traxen

Feedback from early adopters, such as United Road, highlights the transformative impact of iQ-Cruise on operational costs and environmental performance. United Road has reported operationally significant fuel economy improvements that demonstrate the system’s potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance fleet profitability.

The iQ-Cruise system is available as part of a monthly subscription that includes hardware, installation support, and regular software updates. Eaton and Traxen provide installation guides to ensure seamless integration for commercial vehicle service centers. Once installed, fleet operators can activate and begin benefiting from iQ-Cruise immediately.

