Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies celebrates 500,000th Endurant transmission milestone with Werner

Eaton Cummins Automated Transmission Technologies today announced the production of its 500,000th Endurant transmission, a significant milestone that underscores Eaton Cummins’ ongoing commitment to delivering innovative, efficient, and high-performance powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry.

The 500,000th unit was delivered to Werner®, a long-standing customer and one of the first fleets to adopt the Endurant transmission following its debut in 2017. Werner’s continued investment in the Endurant platform highlights the transmission’s proven performance, durability, and fuel efficiency across diverse applications.

To commemorate the achievement, a special ceremony was held at the Kenworth Truck Plant in Chillicothe, Ohio, where a new Kenworth T680 equipped with the milestone transmission rolled off the assembly line. Eaton Cummins presented a commemorative plaque to Werner in recognition of their partnership and shared dedication to innovation.

“We are incredibly proud to reach this milestone and to celebrate it with Werner, a fleet that has been with us since the beginning of the Endurant journey,” said Josh Mejeur, Regional Director, Eaton Cummins. “This achievement reflects the strength of our partnerships and the value our customers see in the Endurant platform.”

“Werner has worked with Eaton for more than 40 years, and we were proud to receive the very first Endurant transmission,” said Scott Reed, Werner’s Senior Vice President of Maintenance. “This milestone reflects our shared commitment to innovation and providing our drivers with reliable, efficient equipment that delivers for our customers.”

The Endurant transmission family has grown to include multiple variants, including the Endurant HD, Endurant HD V, Endurant HD N, Endurant XD, Endurant XD Pro and Endurant XD N, serving both on-highway and vocational markets. Known for its lightweight design, advanced software features, and driver-friendly operation, the Endurant continues to set the standard for automated manual transmissions in North America and beyond.

