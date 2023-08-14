Eaton changes the name of its Vehicle Group and eMobility businesses to the Mobility Group

Vehicle Group and eMobility financials will continue to be reported separately

Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced a new name for its Vehicle Group and eMobility businesses. Eaton’s Mobility Group represents the company’s focus on providing solutions across the propulsion spectrum and meeting the evolving needs of its customers from internal combustion to electrified or a combination of both.

“Our new name, Mobility Group, leverages our 100-plus years of diverse experience in the vehicle space and Eaton’s extensive electrical background at a time when the industry is quickly becoming a mixed market of internal combustion and electrified vehicles,” said Pete Denk, president, Eaton’s Mobility Group.

Eaton will continue to offer traditional powertrain solutions as manufacturers and the industry determine optimal propulsion systems based on market demands. To support increasing degrees of electrification, the Mobility Group offers a suite of technologies, including power distribution solutions, power electronics and transmissions that improve safety, efficiency, and performance. Power connection solutions were introduced following the acquisition in 2022 of Royal Power Solutions, a global leader in the development and production of critical high-precision power- and signal-distribution components. The principal markets for the Mobility Group are original equipment manufacturers of on- and off-highway vehicles and aftermarket customers.

Eaton is a leader in designing, manufacturing, and supplying drivetrain, powertrain systems and critical components that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy, stability, performance and safety.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

SOURCE: Eaton