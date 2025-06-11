Easyrain partners with NVIDIA to boost autonomous driving safety

Easyrain joins NVIDIA’s AI Systems Inspection Lab with its virtual anti-aquaplaning sensor

Easyrain, the Italian tech innovator reshaping the future of ADAS and autonomous vehicles, is proud to reveal that Easyrain has honoured to become the first Italian company to join the NVIDIA’s AI Systems Inspection Lab, the Gateway to NVIDIA Halos Autonomous Vehicle Safety Platform lab with our virtual anti-aquaplaning sensor, marking a pivotal first step in our partnership.

This announcement was made at the 2025 NVIDIA GTC AI Conference in Paris.

The DAI platform, set to debut on a premium vehicle launch in 2026, delivers real-time, software-only detection of low-grip road conditions, eliminating the need for additional hardware. With its scalable, cost-effective virtual sensing technology, DAI empowers automotive manufacturers to accelerate the next generation of ADAS and autonomous driving solutions — all while optimising safety and efficiency.

The NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab, accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), supports automotive ecosystem partners in aligning with evolving safety standards. The lab inspects and validates that automotive software and systems meet the industry’s most rigorous requirements for functional safety, AI reliability, and cybersecurity in the integration with NVIDIA’s Halos elements.

“I would like to thank my team for this achievement, which marks a significant step forward in our journey,” said Giovanni Blandina, CEO and Founder of Easyrain. “We have always strongly believed that our technologies specifically developed to keep vehicles safe in low-grip conditions are a vital contribution to the advancement of autonomous driving.“

Heavy rain and aquaplaning remain among the toughest challenges for autonomous vehicles; unpredictable, dangerous, and difficult to detect with today’s visual-based systems (radar, cameras, LiDAR).

Our software based technology operates in real time, independent of the cloud, tire type, or vehicle platform. It dynamically adjusts autonomous driving systems based on actual road grip, enhancing both safety and performance. It also enables precise calibration of ADAS and autonomous features under low-traction conditions.

“We are delighted to welcome Easyrain, a leader in predictive and active aquaplaning preventing solutions for the automotive industry, as a member of the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab,” said Riccardo Mariani, VP of industry safety, NVIDIA. “Our companies share a commitment to advancing autonomous driving safety through innovation”

Together with NVIDIA, Easyrain is shaping the future of safe, intelligent mobility.

SOURCE: Easyrain