EasyPark Group unifies under ‘Arrive’ to build the world’s leading global mobility platform

A new era for urban mobility has arrived. Today, EasyPark Group, the leading provider of digital parking and mobility solutions, unveiled a new name and identity to better align with the company’s vision to make cities more livable. Arrive, the new company name, will replace EasyPark Group and Flowbird Group, and will be the overarching parent company for the consumer brands EasyPark, Flowbird, ParkMobile, Parkopedia, RingGo, Yellowbrick, YourParkingSpace and other brands within the organization.

“I’m very excited to be able to celebrate the reveal of our company’s new name and brand Arrive,” said Cameron Clayton, CEO of Arrive. “Our exponential growth over the past 12 months, especially with the integration of Flowbird and Parkopedia, has dramatically expanded our scope of business and product offerings. We need a corporate structure and identity that mirrors our entire portfolio – moving beyond just parking.”

Arrive is committed to empowering people and decision-makers to make better choices about urban mobility and ease the experience of travel. It’s the company’s mission to do this in as many cities as possible, regardless of size, location, or mobility maturity. Arrive believes mobility is about more than function, it’s about simplifying the experience of travel for everyone who lives in a city in an effort to make cities even more enjoyable to live in.

“Arrive’s vision of making cities more livable is an inherited testament to the work EasyPark Group, Flowbird Group, and Parkopedia achieved individually over the last 20 years,” said Clayton. “We are building the world’s leading global mobility platform. We can’t do it alone, we can only do it together with cities, with riders and with drivers. Arrive is tomorrow’s mobility platform.

Building on EasyPark Group’s legacy, Arrive’s new visual identity draws inspiration from the dynamic energy of urban environments. The color palette and imagery were chosen to evoke optimism and clarity, featuring warm tones, blue skies, and light, airy compositions that convey a sense of possibility and forward momentum.

The consumer brands and mobile apps, such as EasyPark, RingGo, ParkMobile, and Flowbird, will remain unaffected for the foreseeable future. Arrive will act as the predominant corporate body to the consumer brands.

