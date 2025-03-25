EasyPark Group selects Google Cloud to advance AI journey and accelerate global expansion

EasyPark Group, a leading provider of digital parking and mobility solutions, and Google Cloud today announced a strategic collaboration to support its multicloud strategy and advance its AI journey

EasyPark Group, a leading provider of digital parking and mobility solutions, and Google Cloud today announced a strategic collaboration to support its multicloud strategy and advance its AI journey. By leveraging Google Cloud’s AI technology, EasyPark Group aims to accelerate global expansion through intelligent automation, enhance operational efficiency, and drive innovation that transforms the mobility experience for users worldwide.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud marks a significant step toward realizing our vision of creating more livable cities through technology. Together, we are redefining urban mobility—making it more convenient, efficient, and sustainable for users worldwide while enhancing employee productivity. As a product-led tech company, we are committed to delivering secure, modern solutions that address today’s mobility challenges and drive the future of urban innovation,” said Sandesh Bhat, Chief Technology Officer at EasyPark Group.

In the initial phase of the partnership, EasyPark Group is leveraging Google Cloud’s AI capabilities to streamline employee onboarding and to integrate employees from recent acquisitions. To address this challenge, the solution – built on Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform – uses Agent Builder to create an intelligent agent that serves as a companion for every employee. This agent provides instant access to information, guides individuals through onboarding processes, and facilitates the seamless integration of acquired team members.

Using Gemini’s advanced natural language processing and understanding, the intelligent agent can comprehend and respond to complex queries, including in multiple languages. It also offers personalized support and accelerates the learning curve for new and existing employees. This AI-driven approach helps enhance efficiency and improve the employee experience during the onboarding and integration phases of the employee’s journey.

“As we continue our growth path, we need an efficient AI solution that is personalized, efficient and scalable within multiple use cases. Google Cloud’s AI capabilities, particularly Gemini 2.0 and Vertex AI Agent Builder, allowed us to create a seamless and intuitive experience that has significantly reduced onboarding time and improved employee experience,” said Bhat.

“This strategic alliance with EasyPark Group highlights the critical role of AI in driving operational transformation and workforce productivity.” said Eva Fors, Managing Director of Google Cloud Nordics. “By providing EasyPark with flexible AI solutions, we’re empowering the company to transform operational processes, enhance workforce productivity, and ultimately, deliver a superior experience to users worldwide. This collaboration is not just about streamlining onboarding; it’s about setting the stage for long-term, AI-driven advancements that will redefine how cities manage mobility.”

This successful implementation marks just the beginning of EasyPark Group’’s AI journey with Google Cloud, as it continues to explore the potential of AI to unlock new opportunities, make data-driven decisions, and accelerate global reach.

SOURCE: EasyPark Group