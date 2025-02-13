EasyPark Group acquires Parkopedia to streamline the driver experience

EasyPark Group intends to leverage Parkopedia’s advanced in-car technology to deliver a seamless, data-driven mobility experience

Today, EasyPark Group, a leading provider of digital parking and mobility solutions, completes its strategic acquisition of Parkopedia, a global leader in connected car services and mobility data aggregation. Together, this acquisition creates a seamless, end-to-end driver experience, built on highly accurate and complete data, and unparalleled global payment capabilities.

“With the addition of Parkopedia, we are making the driver journey more seamless,” said Cameron Clayton, CEO of EasyPark Group. “Parkopedia’s in-car data integration and payment technology, coupled with our digital parking solutions and on-street parking equipment, allows us to address the entire driver experience, and we are excited to share this platform with our current and future partners. Together, we will continue making driver journeys smoother and making an open platform for the whole of the global mobility industry.”

The acquisition of Parkopedia builds on a decade-long collaboration with EasyPark Group to deliver a fully integrated driver experience. Parkopedia’s advanced in-car data and payment technology for parking, EV charging, fueling and tolling complements EasyPark Group’s expertise in digital payments, enabling seamless integration across parking systems, digital platforms, and in-car solutions. For drivers, automakers and partners, the integration will enable the group to serve a wider range of vehicles and customer profiles. For cities, the acquisition provides data-driven insights to shape mobility and transportation policies and improve the efficient use of urban spaces.

“This is a transformative moment for data-driven mobility. Together with EasyPark Group, we are expanding upon our combined capabilities, providing new products and features, built on highly accurate data and payment expertise, that enhance connected car services and data monetization opportunities across municipalities and the automotive industry. Our combined resources will help accelerate innovation and service delivery, continuing to delight users and enable frictionless global mobility,” said Eugene Tsyrklevich, Founder & CEO of Parkopedia.

Vitruvian Partners, Verdane and Searchlight Capital Partners L.P., the investment firms that own the joint company, support the acquisition. The parties have agreed not to disclose the terms of the transaction.

