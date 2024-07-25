Easy EV charging for West Berkshire residents!

West Berkshire Council is leading the way as one of the first UK councils to offer a through-pavement system for charging electric vehicles (EV) on the street

After a successful trial over the last 9 months, we are thrilled to roll out the innovative Kerbo Charge system across the district. Residents can now charge their EVs from their home supply, which is 5 to 10 times cheaper than public chargers. This initiative will help improve air quality and reduce CO2 emissions in West Berkshire.

Here’s how it works: when a resident wants to charge their car, residents simply insert their charging cable into the channel, and the specially designed lid closes behind it like a zip, eliminating unsightly and hazardous cables stretching across footpaths.

The latest data from Zap Map shows there is no economic incentive to move from petrol/diesel cars to electric unless drivers can charge at home (or work), because public chargers cost more per mile than petrol[1].

The rollout of these through-pavement charging channels could make owning an EV much more attractive – residents can then charge off-peak for as little as 7.5p / kWh or 7p / mile[2].

Councillor Stuart Gourley, Executive Member for the Environment and Highways at West Berkshire Council, said: We are excited to offer this groundbreaking solution to our residents with Kerbo Charge. It not only makes EV ownership more accessible but also supports our commitment to improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions. Clare Fox from Kintbury, a user since October 2023, shared: We’re really happy with our Kerbo Charge channel as it means we can now safely charge our EV at home. I’d recommend it for anyone without driveway parking.

Michael Goulden, CEO and Co-founder of Kerbo Charge said: This is a very exciting moment – I think we’re now going to see widespread adoption of EVs by West Berkshire residents who don’t have access to a driveway and until now didn’t have the confidence to move away from petrol/diesel cars.

The cost of the installation is £999 and the work is completed by the council’s highways contractor, VolkerHighways. Residents can take £350 off this price by applying for a central government grant.

By making EV charging more convenient and affordable, West Berkshire Council is making a significant step towards a cleaner, greener future. For more information, visit our website and see how you can benefit from this innovative solution.

[1] Source, Zap Map: https://www.zap-map.com/ev-stats/charging-price-index

[2] Source, Zap Map: https://www.zap-map.com/ev-stats/charging-price-index

SOURCE: West Berkshire Council