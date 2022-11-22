Ealing Council announces major investment in on-street EV charging infrastructure

Electric Vehicle (EV) charge point infrastructure in Ealing is set for a major boost, with the installation of new on-street chargers, owned and operated by Liberty Charge and delivered via its strategic partner Virgin Media 02

Electric Vehicle (EV) charge point infrastructure in Ealing is set for a major boost, with the installation of new on-street chargers, owned and operated by Liberty Charge and delivered via its strategic partner Virgin Media 02.

Due to be completed in December, the first tranche is located at 12 different sites in the borough amounting to 48 charging sockets.

Liberty Charge is a specialist in delivering charge point infrastructure at zero-cost to local authorities, taking full responsibility for maintaining and operating the charge points without requiring any local taxpayer support.

The installations follow a high number of resident requests from Ealing’s EV drivers, eager to see more EV charging solutions close to their homes.

Councillor Peter Mason, leader of Ealing Council said: “It was great to meet with Liberty Charge, celebrate our new partnership and get a first-hand look at one of our new charger sockets. This is just the beginning, we are committed to working together to boost the number of EVCP across the borough as we strive to achieve net zero in carbon emissions for the borough by 2030.

“We want to rapidly expand the number of accessible EVCPs for those without a driveway or home charging option. It is vital that local people are given a say in where these chargers are being installed which is why have a further 216 EV charging sockets due for consultation in early 2023.”

Councillor Dierdre Costigan, cabinet member for climate action said: “Switching to an electric vehicle could be great for your bank balance as well as the planet. Running costs are far lower than traditional cars, and electric vehicles are exempt from the congestion charge and ultra-low emission zone schemes.

“Our rapidly expanding network of EVCPs means all residents will be withing 10 minutes’ walk from a charging point.

“More electric cars on local roads in place of petrol and diesel vehicles also means lower emissions and cleaner air.

“To support these aims, we are also rolling out a huge, £10million programme to support local people to choose active travel such as walking, cycling and scooting over shorter journeys by car.

“This includes everything from new cycle routes and bike storage, to improved surfaces for roads and paths, to our School Streets programme, which is making it easier for children to walk, scoot and cycle to and from the school gates.”

The significant installation of EVCPs comes as part of the council’s commitment to improving air quality in the borough as well as creating accessible charge points for those without a driveway or home charging option.

Neil Isaacson, CEO Liberty Charge, says this is at the centre of Liberty Charge’s ethos: “We’re really proud to partner with Ealing Council, offering a solution that comes at no cost to the taxpayer to make charging an EV accessible to everyone in the borough.

“Collaboration with the council and residents is paramount to securing the right chargers at the right speed in the right place – so the borough enjoys full EV charging optimisation.”

The council has also committed to a further two tranches of EVCPs, with a total of 34 new sites to be completed in early 2023 and more to come later in the year.

The 12 sites currently installed are:

Cranleigh Gardens, UB1 2BX; Evelyn Grove, UB1 2BW; Oswald Road, UB1 1HJ; Green Drive, UB1 3AY; 1 George Street, UB2 5PS; 15 Carlton Road, W5 2AE; Vyner Road, W3 7LZ; Grange Road UB1 1BY; Opp. 4 Arnold Road, UB5 5TB; 9 Princes Gardens, W3 0LX; Hale Gardens, W3 9ST; Side of 91 Church Road on Manor Court Road, W7 3BH.

SOURCE: Ealing Council