Ealing Council announces further installation of Believ EV charge points across 44 sites

Believ, the UK’s fastest growing electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO), is continuing to support Ealing Council in creating accessible on street EV charging solutions for residents, with a new programme of EV charge point installations.

This latest batch of charge points will be distributed in 44 sites across the borough, with a total of 83 charge points, adding another 166 sockets for residents to charge their vehicles and encourage more people to make the switch to electric.

Councillor Deirdre Costigan, cabinet member for climate action and deputy leader of Ealing Council said: “Our partnership with Believ is bringing tangible benefits to local people.”

“With a focus on installing where residents are no more than a 10-minute walk from a charge point, Ealing Council has already doubled the number of charging points in the borough in a year, and I am confident that our joint efforts can help us reach our goal of 2,000 EVCP’s by 2026, lowering emissions and reducing air pollution for our residents.

“It’s crucial that our 7 towns and their suburban areas benefit equally as EV charging infrastructure will boost local businesses, attracting more visitors to the borough to experience everything Ealing has to offer.”

The installation coincides with the expansion of the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) scheme which extends to Ealing.

Guy Bartlett, CEO of Believ, adds: “We are very pleased to be supporting the borough in its drive to improve air quality in the local area, reflecting our own commitment to deliver cleaner air for all.”

Believ is a specialist in delivering all speeds of charge point infrastructure at zero cost to local councils. It works in collaboration with partners, communities, and the customers they serve, to develop and deliver an EV charging network that is accessible, reliable, and future-proofed.

SOURCE: Believ