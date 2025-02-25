eActros 600 European tour in snow and ice: Electric trucks also drive efficiently in winter

European Testing Tour Winter 2025: eActros 600 proves practicality and energy efficiency on wintry 6,500 kilometers through Northern Europe

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has once again sent its two near-production prototypes of the eActros 600 on a testing tour through Northern Europe – but this time during the cold season in sometimes very wintry conditions. The objective of the “European Testing Tour Winter 2025” was to test the practicality of the battery-electric eActros 600 – which has since been awarded the International Truck of the Year 2025 and is in series production – in representative winter operation in Northern Europe on different routes and topographies as well as in different climate zones, gaining important insights into the effect of winter temperatures and road conditions on the energy consumption of the eActros 600.

Of the around 6,500 kilometers covered through Northern Europe, over half of the tour took place on identical routes to the northern part of the almost seven-week European Testing Tour that took place in summer 2024. Once again, the two trucks were on the road with a gross combination mass of 40 tons.

Christof Weber, Head of Global Testing Mercedes-Benz Trucks: “Not only are we interested in how the energy consumption of the eActros 600 behaves in different winter operations, but above all our customers and drivers. We are very satisfied with the findings of the tour. They show us that the eActros 600 can also be very efficient and comfortable on the road in European winter.”

The 16-day tour set off northwards in mid-January from Wörth am Rhein. The route first went through Germany, Denmark, Sweden, and Finland to the Arctic Circle. It then went back to Stuttgart and Wörth via Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, and Austria. On their journey through ten countries in Northern Europe, the electric trucks were sometimes on the road at extreme temperatures between -18 and 9 degrees Celsius. The daily average speeds ranged from 64 to 77 kilometers per hour.

Aerodynamics and rolling resistance have a major influence on energy consumption of battery-electric long-distance trucks in winter

“Ultimately, aerodynamics and rolling resistance have a considerable influence on the consumption of a truck – regardless of the drive type. The higher air density at lower temperatures in winter always leads to increased air resistance – and thus to increased consumption. The tires required for driving in winter also have greater rolling resistance and increase consumption – the wintrier the road conditions, the better the tires’ grip needs to be and the higher the consumption,” explains Jochen Gottstein, Manager Testing Energy Consumption & Range at Daimler Truck, who was present for the entire tour.

A more detailed analysis of a representative section of the route, which was completed after a cold start at an average temperature of -2 degrees Celsius and on energy efficiency class B tires on a snow-free road surface, shows an increase in consumption of approximately 25 percent compared to the same distance on efficiency class A tires. Five percent of this is due to the climate control of the cab at a pleasant 21 degrees Celsius. Less than one percent was used to heat the battery. Other auxiliary consumers accounted for well below one percent of the additional consumption. Roughly four percent of this was caused by lower recuperation power compared to the summer, which is largely due to increased rolling and air resistance. At around 15 percent, the latter account for the remaining lion’s share of the increase in consumption.

On particularly demanding routes with predominantly snow-covered and partially icy roads, the increased energy consumption rose to almost 50 percent compared to driving in summer on efficiency class A tires. This is primarily due to the significantly increased motion resistance. The drive-independent rolling resistance of the energy efficiency class D Scandinavian tires designed for these extreme winter conditions played a significant role in this.

Pleasant temperatures when driving, living, and sleeping in the driver’s cab have little influence on the range

This means that drivers do not have to freeze in the eActros 600 or scrimp on heating, even in winter. For example, the four engineers covered almost 3,000 kilometers in the first five days and spent day and night in their trucks.

“During the day, we set the temperature to 21 degrees Celsius and at night to 19 degrees Celsius for sleeping – at outside temperatures between -7 and 4 degrees Celsius,” explains Werner Kempfle, development engineer and co-project manager of the eActros 600, who was also on the tour. This only led to a reduction in range of two to five percent. With regard to total consumption, the so-called “hoteling” share is therefore hardly significant, and even with a battery-electric eActros 600, you don’t have to worry about not being able to reach your destination as a result of heating the cab.

Suitable public truck charging infrastructure remains the exception

As in the summer, the electric trucks were charged exclusively at public charging stations in the winter.

“Although it is still challenging to find charging options specifically designed for trucks, we found some state-of-the-art charging parks in Scandinavia in particular, where we did not have to unhitch our trailers and where there was sufficient charging capacity and good infrastructure for driving breaks,” says Gottstein.

Especially in winter, in very cold temperatures and snow, this is a great relief for the drivers. “Ultimately, however, we also have to admit that this was rather the exception, and that charging infrastructure still needs to be expanded in most of the cases we have seen,” Gottstein continues.

Charging process at a glance with the new “Mercedes-Benz Trucks Remote 3.0” app

The newly introduced “Mercedes-Benz Trucks Remote 3.0” app for the eActros 600 has also made life much easier for drivers. The mobile app is a digital interface between the driver and the truck that can be used to call up important status information, such as the battery status and state of charge, or to receive push notifications.

“Especially when charging, the app has proven to be extremely helpful. It meant that we drivers didn’t have to stay permanently with the vehicle during the charging time. Thanks to the app, we had the vehicles under control at all times, could see the state of charge and were able to react immediately in the event of a charging interruption, for example,” Kempfle praises the new service.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck