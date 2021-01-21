E-offensive gains traction: Volkswagen Group significantly reduces CO2 fleet average in the EU

The Volkswagen Group’s e-offensive is gaining traction: deliveries of electric models in the EU including the UK, Norway and Iceland increased more than fourfold in the year now ended to a total of 315,400 electric vehicles (2019: 72,600). The proportion of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in-hybrids (PHEVs) in the total deliveries rose to 9.7 percent (2019: 1.7 percent). The Volkswagen Group is thus the clear market leader in the all-electric segment in Western Europe, accounting for a share of around 25 percent (2019: 14 percent). The main drivers of this development were the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Audi brands, which overfulfilled their CO 2 fleet targets largely due to the successful start-up of their ID.301 and e-tron electric models. Based on preliminary figures, the Volkswagen Group thus reduced the average CO 2 emissions of its new passenger car fleet in the EU by around 20 percent compared with 2019 to 99.8 g/km in 2020. The emissions of Bentley and Lamborghini are measured individually, which is why they are not included in this figure. In anticipation of narrowly missing the target for the CO 2 pool established jointly with other manufacturers by around 0.5 g/km, the Group had recognized provisions at an early stage to avoid any impact on fourth-quarter earnings.