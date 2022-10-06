E-mobility security: Juice receives ISO certification for charging station cyber security

Juice Technology AG is now certified in accordance with ISO/SAE 21434 “Road vehicles – Cybersecurity engineering”

Juice Technology AG, manufacturer of charging stations and software, leader in mobile charging stations for electric vehicles, receives proof of risk management in product development with international certification in accordance with ISO 21434.

The ISO/SAE 21434 standard was published in August 2021 and relates to components, spare parts and accessories for production vehicles. It covers all phases in the life cycle of a vehicle – from development through production, operation and maintenance to recycling. Although infrastructure outside the vehicle is not actually covered by the standard, charging infrastructure, as an inextricably linked part of e-vehicle infrastructure, is directly affected by it.

Leading role for global standards

Juice sees e-mobility as an overall concept and is therefore of the opinion that charging stations must meet the highest standards in the automotive industry. Recognising its leading role in the industry, the charging station installer therefore put its money where its mouth it and obtained certification in accordance with ISO/SAE 21434 “Road vehicles – Cybersecurity engineering”.

Christoph Erni, CEO and founder of Juice Technology AG is convinced: “For us, adoption of the standard is the consistent continuation of our 3-level concept for security in electromobility, which we presented at the Juice World Charging Day 2021. We are once again a step ahead of our competitors and continue our focus on cyber security. Because even though this cyber security standard isn’t mandatory for suppliers to automotive manufacturers yet, sooner or later it will become a must for the entire industry. That’s why we are adopting it now in order to continue being a strong partner for OEMs.”

Juice is therefore setting standards once again and making it clear how important it is to think holistically and make security the top priority.

ISO/SAE 21434 in use

Increasing interoperability between vehicles, charging stations, energy management systems and network operators conceals a growing risk of outages because disruptions to electronic systems can spread across individual subsystems. Prevention is therefore the easiest way to reduce cyber risks. A security-oriented mindset is essential here. For charging infrastructure, this means that the security aspects must already be firmly established in the design and development phase. This “security by design” approach begins with procurement of the hardware components, continues in software design and includes all communication processes. Generally accepted coding standards, code analysis tools and code reviews contribute to the reduction of risks. Tried and tested practices ensure more effective quality assurance here.

Measures which are defined in the new ISO standard 21434 offer greater security for product developers, OEMs and their suppliers. As an OEM supplier, Juice not only carries out production in automotive-certified factories but also now has the latest certification in cyber security engineering.

SOURCE: Juice Technology