E-mobility: portfolio successfully expanded

Since 2016, for example, the company has been working with a well-known German OEM on a project for a battery-powered vehicle in the C-segment of the market. Its contribution is a cast housing for the additional batteries which allow battery capacity and thus vehicle range to be increased as wished – a central criterion for electric vehicles. The vehicle went into series production in August 2018; the OEM invested in an entirely new platform for this purpose, which was specially developed for the all-electric driveline.

The die-cast housing is produced at the company’s headquarters in Neckarsulm on what is currently the largest and newest die-caster with a closing force of 4,400 tonnes installed in a specially built die-casting shop. The component is then mechanically finished in a likewise new machining shop. After surface grinding and testing for pressure tightness, the housing is sent to a subcontractor, where it undergoes cathodic dip painting. This is an electrochemical process in which components are coated in an immersion bath with electrically conductive, aqueous paint to inhibit corrosion. The approximately 1.40 meter long component is then laser decoated in the flange area and cleaned at the Neckarsulm plant.

Award for electric motor housing in China

Together with another major OEM, an electric motor housing made of aluminum with a honeycomb water cooling structure has been developed. The new casting process required for this is the low-pressure sand casting core package prototyped in Neckarsulm. Subsequently, the process and certain of the production facilities were relocated to China to the joint venture partner HASCO KSPG Nonferrous Components Co. Ltd. in Guangde.

The company is thus once again demonstrating its expertise in cross-plant, global cooperation, with which projects can be successfully implemented in an international environment. In the meantime, local production in China has started up successfully and maximum capacity utilization of up to 120,000 components is in full swing. In recognition of this, HASCO KSPG Nonferrous Components was presented with the renowned Automotive Technology Innovation Award at the 11th International Automobile Congress in Shanghai.

SOURCE: Rheinmetall Automotive