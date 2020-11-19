E-mobility expert from Vitesco Technologies among Capital Magazine’s “Top 40 Under 40”

Dr. Katharina Helten, head of mechanical module pre-development for electrified drives at Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of modern drive technologies and electrification solutions, counts among the “top talents in business, politics, science and society” in Germany according to magazine Capital. In its latest edition, the well-known German business magazine presents the “Young Elite: Top 40 Under 40”. In the “Managers” category, the jury has picked a proven e-mobility expert and pioneer of modern development methods in the person of Dr. Katharina Helten.

“We’re delighted that Dr. Katharina Helten’s commitment to future technologies and sustainable mobility is being recognized and rewarded far beyond our company,” says Ingo Holstein, CHRO at Vitesco Technologies: “With her professional expertise and methodological know-how, paired with great strength of implementation and motivation, Dr. Katharina Helten brings dynamism to a reputedly traditional development field. This, not least, makes her an inspiring role model for others. As a company, it is very important to us to promote talent in the field of new drive technologies and to ensure a high degree of diversity when filling specialist and management positions.”

Dr. Helten is responsible for the pre-development of mechanical modules at the Electrification Technology business unit at Vitesco Technologies. Her department develops key components for future electrified drive units. “As an engineer and manager, I’m proud to be actively shaping the mobility of the future in times of great changes. There are so many fascinating aspects to this highly innovative field whose successful implementation requires great pioneering spirit and creative will,” explains Dr. Helten.

Besides her professional career, the 37-year-old R&D expert has been volunteering for more than 15 years in campaigns aiming to increase the proportion of female professionals and managers in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), also as a member of the advisory board of Femtec.Alumnae, a network of more than 700 female professionals and managers.

Prior to her career at Vitesco Technologies, Dr. Katharina Helten studied mechanical engineering at RWTH Aachen University and earned a doctorate in the field of product development at the Technical University of Munich. She held a research residency at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge. Today, Helten passes on her knowledge also as a lecturer at universities. Moreover, she has been appointed to the Industrial Committee of the Scientific Society for Product Development (WiGeP e.v.).

SOURCE: Continental