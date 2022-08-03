E-mobility: Enel X Way and E-GAP bring on-demand charging to major Italian tourist destinations

From August, Enel X Way in partnership with E-GAP will offer mobile at home charging for electric vehicles in Argentario, Santa Margherita Ligure and surrounding areas, with innovative and fast charging vans bookable through the Enel X Way JuicePass app

Buying an electric car and planning a trip is set to become even easier. In August, in Argentario (Tuscany) and Santa Margherita Ligure (Liguria), a new innovative service will be launched as part of the partnership between Enel X Way, Enel’s global business line dedicated to electric mobility, and E-GAP. In addition to using Enel X Way’s charging infrastructure network, electric car owners will now be able to book fast, on-demand charging through the JuicePass app and an E-GAP van will come out to charge the vehicle, even when the owner is not there.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with E-GAP, making vehicle charging even easier for our customers, who will now be able to charge their vehicles at the network of charging points across the country and have an additional on-demand option,” said Riccardo Amoroso, Head of Marketing and Sales Enel X Way. “From today in Argentario, Tuscany, and Santa Margherita Ligure, our customers will be able to book E-GAP vans through JuicePass, providing fast charging in just a few minutes wherever their electric car is located. This is a unique service that will boost the spread of electric mobility in areas where tourism levels increase the numbers of electric vehicles.”

“We are enthusiastic about pooling our expertise with Enel X Way, confirming that a mix of charging models is the way forward to accelerate the transition to ‘full electric’, allowing consumers to choose an electric car, knowing that they can be charged anywhere and quickly,” commented Luca Fontanelli, General Manager Europe and CEO Italy of E-GAP. “Cooperation between operators and the creation of a capillary network of services across Europe are the foundations for promoting electric vehicles, overcoming the structural barriers that would hinder the achievement of the objectives set by the European Union.”

Today, Enel X Way has set up more than 16,000 charging points in Italy, making it the largest nationwide infrastructure network available to electric vehicle drivers. In addition to the charging stations owned by Enel X Way, a further 13,000 points are available through interoperability agreements. The charging power of an E-GAP van is equal to a fast charging station, currently over 50kW and soon to reach 100kW. E-GAP is developing a presence across Europe. It already covers France, Spain and Germany, and is expanding its fleet of on-demand electric charging vehicles with 100 new e-vans destined to be on the road by the end of the year, with a target of 500 by 2024.

