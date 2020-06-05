E-Ducato, the new model from Fiat Professional: “100% Ducato, 100% Electric”

A year has passed since the presentation of the prototype E-Ducato, the full electric BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle) developed by Fiat Professional as part of its journey toward zero-emissions vehicles. Over the year, despite all the difficulties related to the public health emergency of the last few months, the development of the new Fiat Professional model has continued with the assistance of simulation tools. The Fiat Professional sales force have attended in-depth Virtual Classroom sessions to familiarize themselves with the new van, which is now ready for launch onto the market in pilot projects with selected clients.

The E-Ducato is the result of an extended series of measurements and tests, taking into account all the variables of usage by different types of clients, as well as dynamic, load and environmental aspects. “World Environment Day” today is the ideal opportunity to focus on the new 100% electric solution for a vehicle that is 100% Ducato, designed to guarantee the future sustainability of mobility and business. The brand-new electric vehicle will soon join the methane-driven Ducato Natural Power in the offering of alternative propulsion systems, to take on the market challenge.

The visual representation of a revolution: the new logo

To mark the beginning of this new electric era, the logo created by the FCA Style Center is making its debut as a symbolic embrace between the future and the present of the best seller. The logo itself is made up of two distinct elements: a letter “E” in blue – the color traditionally associated with innovation and sustainability, preceded by a “D” for Ducato in brushed silver above, to highlight the strong, recognizable character of a vehicle that needs no spotlight in which to shine. This 100% electric van will write a new chapter in the glorious history of the Ducato, a legend that made its first appearance 39 years ago, one constantly revitalized by its commercial successes and ground-breaking technologies. “100% Electric, 100% Ducato”: the “E-Ducato” logo is the visual representation of a revolution that will carry the brand forward into the mobility of future. The electric version of the Ducato will be Fiat Professional’s flagship for electric mobility and, most of all, for the transition from the “choice of vehicle” to “choice of mobility”, inspired by specific work and business factors, as the concept of vehicle purchase shifts from “Total Cost of Ownership” to “Total Cost of Mobility”. In this way, Fiat Professional more than ever demonstrates its total commitment to the development of vehicles that are tailored precisely to client requirements.

SOURCE: FCA