The E-Class is now becoming even more intelligent

The Mercedes-Benz E‑Class starts into the new model year extensively enhanced. The model series narrows the gap to the S‑Class with the cutting-edge driving assistance systems.

The new SportStyle Package for the Saloon and Estate models combines attractive exterior and interior equipment features. The latest E‑Class is available for order now, with the Saloon and Estate arriving at authorised dealers starting in June 2018.

The line-up of engines at the market launch includes the following for the Saloon and Estate:

E 200 d E 220 d E 220 d 4MATIC Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line Displacement (cc) 1950 1950 1950 Power output (kW/hp) 110/150 143/194 143/194 at rpm 3200-4800 3800 3800 Peak torque (Nm) 360 400 400 at rpm 1400-2800 1600-2800 1600-2800 Fuel consumption comb. (l/100 km)2 4.8-4.5 (5.1-4.9) 4.8-4.5 (5.1-4.9) 5.1-5.0 (5.4-5.2) Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 127-118 (135-129) 127-118 (135-129) 135-131 (142-138) Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 8.4 (8.7) 7.3 (7.7) 7.5 (7.8) Top speed (km/h) 224 (217) 240 (235) 239 (233) Prices starting at (euros)* 44.863 (48.248,55) 47.516,70 (50.902,25) 50.253,70 (53.639,25)

Figures in brackets: Estate, * Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for Germany

including 19% VAT.

E 300 d E 400 d 4MATIC E 53 4MATIC+ Cylinders/arrangement 4/in-line 6/in-line 6/in-line Displacement (cc) 1950 2925 2999 Power output (kW/hp) 180/245 250/340 320/435 at rpm 4200 3600-4400 6100 Extra output from EQ Boost (kW/hp) – – 16/22 Peak torque (Nm) 500 700 520 at rpm 1600-2400 1200-3200 1800-5800 Add. torque from EQ Boost (Nm) – – 250 Combined fuel consumption (l/100 km)2 5.2-5.0 (5.4-5.2) 5.8-5.5 (6.1-5.8) 8.7-8.6 (8.9-8.7) Combined CO 2 emissions (g/km)2 137-131 (144-138) 154-145 (161-154) 200-197 (203-200) Emission class Euro 6d-TEMP Acceleration 0-100 km/h (s) 6.2 (6.5) 4.9 (5.1) 4.5 Top speed (km/h) 250** 250* 250* Prices starting at (euros)** 52.645,60 (55.436,15) 62.718,95 (65.509,50) 79.248,05 (82.038,60)

Figures in brackets: Estate; *electronically limited, ** Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for Germany including 19% VAT.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.