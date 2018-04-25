Home > News Releases > The E-Class is now becoming even more intelligent

The E-Class is now becoming even more intelligent

April 25, 2018

The Mercedes-Benz E‑Class starts into the new model year extensively enhanced. The model series narrows the gap to the S‑Class with the cutting-edge driving assistance systems.

The new SportStyle Package for the Saloon and Estate models combines attractive exterior and interior equipment features. The latest E‑Class is available for order now, with the Saloon and Estate arriving at authorised dealers starting in June 2018.

The line-up of engines at the market launch includes the following for the Saloon and Estate:

 

 

E 200 d

E 220 d

E 220 d 4MATIC

Cylinders/arrangement

4/in-line

4/in-line

4/in-line

Displacement (cc)

1950

1950

1950

Power output (kW/hp)

110/150

143/194

143/194

at rpm

3200-4800

3800

3800

Peak torque (Nm)

360

400

400

at rpm

1400-2800

1600-2800

1600-2800

Fuel consumption comb. 

(l/100 km)2

4.8-4.5

(5.1-4.9)

4.8-4.5

(5.1-4.9)

5.1-5.0

(5.4-5.2)

Combined CO2 emissions

(g/km)2

127-118

(135-129)

127-118

(135-129)

135-131

(142-138)

Emission class

Euro 6d-TEMP

Acceleration

0-100 km/h (s)

8.4 (8.7)

7.3 (7.7)

7.5 (7.8)

Top speed (km/h)

224 (217)

240 (235)

239 (233)

Prices starting at (euros)*

44.863 (48.248,55)

47.516,70

(50.902,25)

50.253,70

(53.639,25)

Figures in brackets: Estate, * Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for Germany

including 19% VAT.

 

 

E 300 d

E 400 d 4MATIC

E 53 4MATIC+

Cylinders/arrangement

4/in-line

6/in-line

6/in-line

Displacement (cc)

1950

2925

2999

Power output (kW/hp)

180/245

250/340

320/435

at rpm

4200

3600-4400

6100

Extra output from EQ Boost (kW/hp)

16/22

Peak torque (Nm)

500

700

520

at rpm

1600-2400

1200-3200

1800-5800

Add. torque from EQ Boost (Nm)

250

Combined fuel consumption

(l/100 km)2

5.2-5.0 

(5.4-5.2)

5.8-5.5

(6.1-5.8)

8.7-8.6

(8.9-8.7)

Combined CO2 emissions

(g/km)2

137-131

(144-138)

154-145

(161-154)

200-197

(203-200)

Emission class

Euro 6d-TEMP

Acceleration

0-100 km/h (s)

6.2 (6.5)

4.9 (5.1)

4.5

Top speed (km/h)

250**

250*

250*

Prices starting at (euros)**

52.645,60

(55.436,15)

62.718,95

(65.509,50)

79.248,05 (82.038,60)

Figures in brackets: Estate; *electronically limited, ** Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for Germany including 19% VAT.

