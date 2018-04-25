The E-Class is now becoming even more intelligent

The Mercedes-Benz E‑Class starts into the new model year extensively enhanced. The model series narrows the gap to the S‑Class with the cutting-edge driving assistance systems.
The new SportStyle Package for the Saloon and Estate models combines attractive exterior and interior equipment features. The latest E‑Class is available for order now, with the Saloon and Estate arriving at authorised dealers starting in June 2018.
The line-up of engines at the market launch includes the following for the Saloon and Estate:
|
|
E 200 d
|
E 220 d
|
E 220 d 4MATIC
|
Cylinders/arrangement
|
4/in-line
|
4/in-line
|
4/in-line
|
Displacement (cc)
|
1950
|
1950
|
1950
|
Power output (kW/hp)
|
110/150
|
143/194
|
143/194
|
at rpm
|
3200-4800
|
3800
|
3800
|
Peak torque (Nm)
|
360
|
400
|
400
|
at rpm
|
1400-2800
|
1600-2800
|
1600-2800
|
Fuel consumption comb.
(l/100 km)2
|
4.8-4.5
(5.1-4.9)
|
4.8-4.5
(5.1-4.9)
|
5.1-5.0
(5.4-5.2)
|
Combined CO2 emissions
(g/km)2
|
127-118
(135-129)
|
127-118
(135-129)
|
135-131
(142-138)
|
Emission class
|
Euro 6d-TEMP
|
Acceleration
0-100 km/h (s)
|
8.4 (8.7)
|
7.3 (7.7)
|
7.5 (7.8)
|
Top speed (km/h)
|
224 (217)
|
240 (235)
|
239 (233)
|
Prices starting at (euros)*
|
44.863 (48.248,55)
|
47.516,70
(50.902,25)
|
50.253,70
(53.639,25)
Figures in brackets: Estate, * Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for Germany
including 19% VAT.
|
|
E 300 d
|
E 400 d 4MATIC
|
E 53 4MATIC+
|
Cylinders/arrangement
|
4/in-line
|
6/in-line
|
6/in-line
|
Displacement (cc)
|
1950
|
2925
|
2999
|
Power output (kW/hp)
|
180/245
|
250/340
|
320/435
|
at rpm
|
4200
|
3600-4400
|
6100
|
Extra output from EQ Boost (kW/hp)
|
–
|
–
|
16/22
|
Peak torque (Nm)
|
500
|
700
|
520
|
at rpm
|
1600-2400
|
1200-3200
|
1800-5800
|
Add. torque from EQ Boost (Nm)
|
–
|
–
|
250
|
Combined fuel consumption
(l/100 km)2
|
5.2-5.0
(5.4-5.2)
|
5.8-5.5
(6.1-5.8)
|
8.7-8.6
(8.9-8.7)
|
Combined CO2 emissions
(g/km)2
|
137-131
(144-138)
|
154-145
(161-154)
|
200-197
(203-200)
|
Emission class
|
Euro 6d-TEMP
|
Acceleration
0-100 km/h (s)
|
6.2 (6.5)
|
4.9 (5.1)
|
4.5
|
Top speed (km/h)
|
250**
|
250*
|
250*
|
Prices starting at (euros)**
|
52.645,60
(55.436,15)
|
62.718,95
(65.509,50)
|
79.248,05 (82.038,60)
Figures in brackets: Estate; *electronically limited, ** Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price for Germany including 19% VAT.