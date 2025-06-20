Dynamon to showcase fleet decarbonisation innovations at Road Transport Expo 2025

The company will be showcasing its flagship ZERO software platform, alongside its new Decarbonisation Planning Report – a fast, cost-effective solution that provides fleets with detailed transition strategies for electric and alternative fuel vehicles.

Dynamon, a UK leader in fleet data analytics and decarbonisation planning, will be exhibiting at Road Transport Expo where visitors can meet the team and explore their cutting-edge solutions on Stand GR18.

By using AI-powered analytics, the report identifies optimal vehicles for conversion, depot charging requirements, and full Total Cost of Ownership projections.

As the lead partner of the ZENFreight consortium – part of the UK government’s Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator (ZEHID) Programme – Dynamon is helping to drive large-scale fleet electrification and infrastructure deployment across the UK.

Dynamon CEO Angus Webb will be speaking on Day 1 of RTX during the ZEHID update session in the Knowledge Zone, sharing insights from the ZENFreight project and how data-driven planning is unlocking the path to Net Zero for commercial operators.

We’re looking forward to connecting with fleet operators at RTX and sharing how our ZERO software and new Decarbonisation Planning Report can provide everything needed to decarbonise – in just days, not months,” said Webb. “It’s about giving fleets the answers they need, fast and affordably, so they can move forward with confidence.”

Dynamon recently supported Gregory Distribution – one of the UK’s largest 3PL operators – by analysing the feasibility of electrifying a portion of its 3,000-strong fleet. The study identified optimal EV replacements, depot charging infrastructure needs, and highlighted ten key hotspots for out-of-depot charging.

The data-driven solution provider’s tools are used by fleets, OEMs, consultants, and leasing providers to optimise decision-making and reduce emissions across the logistics sector. Its ZERO software remains at the heart of this effort – a powerful AI-driven platform that enables accurate EV planning, infrastructure modelling, and operational optimisation, helping fleets make confident, data-backed decisions on the road to Net Zero.

SOURCE: Dynamon