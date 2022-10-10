Dynamic growth in e-mobility: BMW Group doubles sales of fully-electric vehicles

The BMW Group sold a total of 128,196 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles in the first nine months of 2022 – more than double its BEV sales in the same period of last year (+114.8%)

The BMW Group sold a total of 128,196 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles in the first nine months of 2022 – more than double its BEV sales in the same period of last year (+114.8%). The company was thus able to translate strong interest in its fully-electric products into robust growth.

“The dynamic growth of our fully-electric models reflects how the BMW Group’s electric lineup is winning over customers – as we continue to press ahead with the transition towards electromobility,” said Pieter Nota, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Customer, Brands, Sales. “With our attractive, sustainable product range across drivetrain technologies and our strong operating performance, we are on track to meet our sales targets for 2022,” Nota continued.

After the first half-year, in which supply constraints as well as the war in Ukraine led to a decrease in deliveries, BMW Group sales for the third quarter were on a par with the previous year (-0.9%), with 587,795 vehicles sold. Between January and September, the company delivered a total of 1,747,889 BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles to customers. In the month of September, BMW Group sales were up 6.6%, with 210,543 vehicles delivered to customers.

The BMW Group has confirmed its guidance for the full year 2022, with sales slightly below previous year.

BMW Group on track to double BEV sales in 2022

The BMW Group sold a total of 128,196 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles in the first nine months of the year (+114.8%). In the third quarter, 52,306 all-electric BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers (+121.6%).

Together with the BMW iX3*, the company’s two innovation flagships, the BMW i4 and the BMW iX, continue to drive growth, with particularly strong new orders. Additional momentum will come from the BMW brand’s two newest fully-electric models, the BMW i7* and the BMW iX1*. Both models, like the all-electric long-wheelbase version of the 3 Series in China, are receiving very positive customer feedback. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE* is also reporting strong growth and serves as an important pillar in the BMW Group’s fully-electric model line-up. The company is therefore on track to double its sales of fully-electric vehicles for the year 2022.

The BMW Group continues to expand its range of electric models at a rapid rate: 2023 will bring further models, including the BMW i5 and the pure battery-electric Rolls-Royce Spectre, which will celebrate its world premiere in October.

With this fast-growing range of products and high demand, the BMW Group intends to have more than two million fully-electric vehicles on the roads by the end of 2025.

BMW remains world’s best-selling premium automotive brand

With a wide range of high-tech products and innovative drivetrains, the BMW brand sold a total of 517,689 vehicles worldwide (-1.4%) in the third quarter. In addition to its fully-electric vehicles, the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupé, the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and the BMW X5 are also in high demand. Year to date September, the BMW brand was able to maintain its number-one position in the global premium automotive segment.

Quarterly results put BMW M on track for all-time high

With the tailwind from the successful launch of the first two fully-electrified M Performance models, the i4 M50* and the iX M60*, and continuing strong demand for the top high-performance derivatives, the M3 and the M4, BMW M GmbH is now back on the growth path after its half-year results, with sales for the year to the end of September slightly higher than the previous year at 124,459units (+1.2%). BMW M is therefore on track for another record year to mark its 50th anniversary, which will be crowned by the launch of the recently announced M3 Touring in the fourth quarter.

MINI posts excellent quarterly results

The MINI brand delivered 209,271 vehicles to customers worldwide since the start of the year. Between January and September, MINI sold 29,191 fully-electric MINI Cooper SE* (+45.2%). This increase in sales confirms MINI customers’ enthusiasm for the brand’s signature fully-electric go-kart feeling.

The MINI special editions – the Resolute Edition for the MINI 3 Door, the MINI 5 Door and the MINI Convertible; the MINI Untold Edition for the MINI Clubman; and the MINI Untamed Edition for the MINI Countryman – all with exclusive design and equipment features, contribute to the high desirability of MINI brand vehicles.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars sales up 9%

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars recorded sales of 4,701 (+8.9%) vehicles in the first nine months of the year. Demand for all models remained strong, with customer orders already extending well into next year. Deliveries of the company’s first fully-electric model, the Rolls-Royce Spectre, will get underway in the fourth quarter of 2023. With this new product, Rolls-Royce is laying the foundation for full electrification of its entire portfolio by 2030.

BMW Motorrad: Strong third-quarter result once again confirms successful growth strategy

Between January and September, BMW Motorrad delivered 159,333 motorcycles to customers. Following the successful sales result for the first half of the year, high customer demand for BMW Group motorcycles and scooters continued unabated in the third quarter. Despite persistently difficult overall conditions, BMW Motorrad sales increased by 1.7%, even surpassing the record figures for the same period of 2021. The success of BMW Motorrad is guaranteed by its highly attractive product portfolio, with the successful market launch of innovative and emotionally engaging new models, like the fully-electric BMW CE 04, in 2022.

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

In China, the BMW Group sold 214,146 BMW and MINI vehicles in the third quarter – a 5.7% increase year-on-year. A total of 592,873 BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers in the year to the end of September.

In the US, a total of 85,209 BMW and MINI vehicles were sold in the third quarter of 2022. This represents an increase of 3.8% compared with the previous year. In the period from January to September, a total of 249,835 BMW and MINI vehicles were delivered to customers.

In Europe, combined third-quarter sales for BMW and MINI reached 196,178 units (‑11.1%). By the end of September, a total of 629,818 BMW and MINI vehicles had been handed over to customers.

In Germany, 184,476 BMW and MINI vehicles were registered between January and September. This sales result puts the company ahead of its competitors in the domestic market.

BMW Group sales in Q3/YTD September 2022 at a glance

3rd Quarter 2022 Compared with previous year % YTD Sept. 2022 Compared with previous year % BMW Group Automotive 587,795 -0.9% 1,747,889 -9.5% BMW 517,689 -1.4% 1,533,917 -9.9% – BMW M GmbH 43,259 9.1% 124,459 1.2% MINI 68,596 2.4% 209,271 -6.9% BMW Group electrified* 98,821 26.2% 283,289 22.3% BMW Group BEV 52,306 121.6% 128,196 114.8% Rolls-Royce 1,510 13.6% 4,701 8.9% BMW Motorrad 51,778 5.7% 159,333 1.7%

*BEVs and PHEVs

BMW & MINI sales in the regions/markets

3rd Quarter 2022 Compared with previous year % YTD Sept. 22 Compared with previous year % Europe 196,178 -11.1% 629,818 -13.1% Germany* 59,919 -5.1% 184,476 -10.1% Asia 273,813 7.8% 767,801 -7.8% China 214,146 5.7% 592,873 -11.5% Americas 104,147 -0.8% 307,953 -6.5% USA 85,209 3.8% 249,835 -6.0%

*Provisional registration figures

The delivery figures reported in this press release are provisional and may change up until the quarterly statement to 30 September 2022 is published.

*Consumption and emissions data:

BMW iX3: Power consumption in kWh/100 km combined: 18.9-18.5 WLTP.

BMW i7 xDrive60: Power consumption in kWh/100 km combined: 19.6-18.4 WLTP.

BMW iX1 xDrive30: Power consumption in kWh/100 km combined: 18.1-16.8 WLTP.

MINI Cooper SE: Power consumption in kWh/100 km combined: 17.6-15.3 WLTP, 16.9-14.9 NEDC.

BMW i4 M50: Power consumption in kWh/100 km combined: 22.5-18.0 WLTP.

BMW iX M60: Power consumption in kWh/100 km combined: 24.5-22.5 WLTP.

