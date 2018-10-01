DXC Technology completes acquisition of Molina Medicaid Solutions to bring new benefits to U.S. State Agencies and Medicaid Recipients

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Molina Medicaid Solutions (MMS), a Medicaid Management Information Systems (MMIS) business, from Molina Healthcare, Inc., to bring new benefits to state agencies and Medicaid recipients.

DXC Technology currently provides health and human services to government agencies across 42 U.S. states through more than 6,000 professionals, offering fiscal agent services, MMIS, program integrity, care management, immunization registry and eligibility services. The acquisition of MMS enables DXC to offer additional services and benefits (including pharmacy operations and drug rebate support) within five more states, as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“The combination of DXC and MMS significantly strengthens DXC’s ability to provide the highest-quality services to state agencies in the administration of Medicaid programs, including what MMS now brings to the table — business processing, information technology development and administrative services,” said Mike Lawrie, DXC Technology chairman, president and CEO. “Together, DXC and MMS bring deep experience, technology expertise and a shared commitment to these important programs for state agencies and Medicaid recipients. We welcome the MMS team to DXC.”

“To succeed in the rapidly evolving Medicaid sector, service providers must be able to offer the states and their Medicaid beneficiaries technologies that facilitate cost savings, performance efficiencies and improved care outcomes at lower total cost,” said Andrea Fiumicelli, vice president and general manager, Healthcare and Life Sciences, DXC Technology. “We are excited to be integrating MMS’ proven software and SaaS architecture to offer more clients interoperable, collaborative and standardized systems that deliver cost-effective, higher-quality care for nearly 48 million Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide.”

Based in Long Beach, Calif., MMS has more than 40 years of MMIS experience, with approximately 1,200 employees nationwide. Through its fiscal agent contracts in Idaho, Florida, Louisiana, Maine, New Jersey, West Virginia and the U.S. Virgin Islands, the business provides services to more than 3.4 million Medicaid beneficiaries.

