DXC Luxoft and ECARX partnership boosts advanced innovation capabilities for automotive manufacturers

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) and DXC Luxoft (NYSE: DXC) today announced they will work together to accelerate the development of in-vehicle capabilities, resulting in enhanced infotainment, digital cockpit and advanced driver assistance systems, and enabling a better user experience for drivers.

The two automotive technology leaders will collaborate on product and platform development to keep up with rapid changes in the automotive industry. ECARX’s full-stack hardware and software offering will now support a wider range of services through the addition of DXC Luxoft’s expertise in software integration and engineering, and its ability to develop customized solutions for automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The new partnership will make it easier for automotive OEMs to leverage the capabilities of software-defined vehicles to develop solutions which deliver innovative user experiences — such as providing drivers flawless access to the entire ecosystem of apps and intelligent AI-powered voice assistants.

As a trusted global automotive software systems integrator, DXC Luxoft is uniquely positioned to provide automotive OEMs with deep domain expertise, leveraging the latest in software development innovation, powered by AI.

To empower automotive OEMs in this partnership, ECARX will leverage its turnkey solutions for smart vehicles, including computing platforms, in-vehicle software, and central computing technology designed to connect the systems of next-generation software-defined vehicles.

ECARX and DXC Luxoft will collaborate to enable automotive OEMs to accelerate the transformation of their business models, and maximize the impact that software-defined vehicles can make to the end user’s experience.

Peter Cirino, Chief Operating Officer, ECARX, said, “We’re delighted to work with DXC Luxoft, a globally trusted brand and integration partner that will help automotive OEMs to integrate our hardware and software to meet their individual needs, deliver bespoke user experiences and differentiate their products. This will bring automotive OEMs more software independence and business growth by enabling them, in collaboration with DXC Luxoft, to develop software solutions on ECARX’s industry-leading stack.”

“Automotive OEMs need to be able to leverage the very latest advancements in the industry in order to offer a unique user experience,” said Luz G. Mauch, Executive Vice President of DXC Luxoft Automotive. “Through this collaboration between ECARX and DXC Luxoft, our clients will have the ability to build unique software and interfaces, and accelerate the transformation to software-defined vehicles,” he added.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to computing platforms and software. As automakers develop new vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has almost 2,000 employees based in 11 major locations in UK, USA, Sweden, China and Germany. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6 million vehicles worldwide.

About DXC Luxoft

DXC Luxoft is a trusted partner in global digital transformation and a leader in delivering competitive advantage in the software-defined world. We engineer and deliver innovative services and products that shape the future of industries by leveraging our extensive partnership network and deep industry-specific expertise.

For more information, please visit luxoft.com

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

Together, DXC and DXC Luxoft deliver a differentiated customer value proposition for digital transformation, combining DXC Luxoft’s digital front-end capabilities with DXC’s expertise in IT modernization and integration.

