Duvenbeck starts regular operation of MAN eTrucks in Volkswagen logistics

Premiere trip for MAN eTruck from the Duvenbeck site in Herne to the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg

MAN Truck & Bus delivered the first MAN eTrucks to the Duvenbeck Group at the end of 2024. Since mid-February, MAN eTGX Lowliners have been transporting vehicle components from the Duvenbeck site in Herne to the Volkswagen plant in Wolfsburg in regular operation. ‘This means that the first BEV Lowliners with a loading height of three metres are running over a medium distance in our regional forwarding network for materials logistics and are proving their cost-effectiveness and suitability for everyday use,’ explains Simon Motter, Head of Volkswagen Group Logistics.

In Herne, consignments from individual suppliers are bundled into complete lorry loads and transported to the Wolfsburg plant, among others. In the initial phase, it is initially a MAN eTGX that will cover the 317-kilometre route – a total of 634 kilometres in a round trip. The truck is currently charging its batteries at public infrastructure along the route and at Duvenbeck’s transhipment centre in Herne. The plan is to charge at the Duvenbeck Group’s depot in Peine later this year, as soon as the charging infrastructure there is ready. The so-called trailer yard concept will then be implemented: Two eTrucks will take on the main run from Herne to Peine, where the trailers will be swapped. Another electric lorry will drive the final leg to Wolfsburg. The round trip distances will then be 520 and 110 kilometres respectively.

The use of MAN eTrucks is part of the goTOzero impact logistics programme, with which Volkswagen has embarked on the path to consistently climate-friendly logistics. In the long term, the use of electric trucks is the most important lever for reducing CO₂ emissions in road transport. The new MAN eTrucks are particularly suitable for this: ‘The MAN eTGX Ultra is the perfect zero-emission solution for automotive logistics. No other series-produced electric semitrailer tractor can pull trailers with an interior height of three metres. This makes it the ideal choice for transport operations with high volume requirements,’ says Friedrich Baumann, Board Member Sales & Customer Solutions Officer at MAN Truck & Bus. ‘We are delighted that Duvenbeck and Volkswagen are now successfully integrating this innovation into everyday logistics.’

Duvenbeck: Partner for Green Logistics

Sustainability has played a central role in logistics at Duvenbeck for years. ‘The increasing use of electric trucks, such as the MAN eTGX, is an essential part of Duvenbeck’s corporate strategy to implement both sustainable and efficient logistics solutions. By the end of this month, we will have around 15 MAN eTGX Ultra Low Liners in our fleet. The experience we gain every day on the road actively contributes to further shaping and promoting sustainable logistics,’ says Hakan Bicil, CEO of the Duvenbeck Group.

Duvenbeck is continuously working on measures to optimise energy efficiency and conserve resources. These include the use of alternative drive systems, the reduction of empty journeys and innovative charging concepts. The use of the MAN eTruck marks a further contribution to minimising CO₂ emissions in the supply chain. Duvenbeck and MAN have agreed in a letter of intent (LOI) that up to 120 units of the MAN eTGX will be taken over by 2026.

Technological innovation as a key

The Ultra Low Liner eTruck MAN eTGX is a pioneer in its class: with a semitrailer height of just 950 mm, a very short wheelbase of 3.75 metres and yet maximum battery capacity, it offers a range of around 500 kilometres. Thanks to its modular battery concept with a choice of four, five or six battery packs, it can be optimally customised for any transport task. In addition to the standard CCS charging technology (up to 375 kW), it can also be ordered with the new MCS standard, initially with up to 750 kW and at a later date with up to one megawatt of charging power for fast charging during breaks from driving.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus