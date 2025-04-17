Dürr’s revolutionary booth concept EcoProBooth honored with Pace Pilot Award 2025

EcoProBooth reduces energy consumption of spray booths

A Dürr innovation has impressed an independent review board, earning the Automotive News PACE Pilot Award on April 15 in Detroit. The EcoProBooth revolutionizes the painting process with its modular box layout. Its flexible design accommodates different car body sizes and painting processes, significantly reducing energy, paint, and solvent consumption—making it a highly efficient and sustainable solution.

“We are very proud that our technology has been recognized as a groundbreaking innovation that will be shaping the automotive industry,” said Daniel Ackermann, Senior Manager Product Management at Dürr. “With 14 patent applications, nine of which have already been granted, Dürr’s EcoProBooth is positioned to transform the industry and set new benchmarks in energy efficiency and cost savings.”

All-in-one solution

The EcoProBooth, combined with the EcoBell4 Pro generation, enables both vehicle interiors and exteriors to be painted in the same booth using either solvent- or water-based paints. The universal atomizers generate narrow jets for the interior and wide jets for the exterior, including the use of metallic paints. This eliminates the need to move car bodies between spray booths, which saves time. Tasks are distributed effectively, allowing idle robots to undergo cleaning or maintenance without production downtime. For this, robots can move to integrated service cubicles located in each corner of the spray booth.

Maximum production and energy efficiency

The booth size accommodates all car types, from compact models to SUVs. Instead of a traditional linear layout with fixed cycle times, the painting boxes are arranged in a parallel production layout such as Dürr’s “paint shop of the future”. This allows for flexible tact times and maximum efficiency. Additionally, EcoProBooth achieves a 95% air recirculation rate, using only 5% fresh air—minimizing energy consumption and CO 2 emissions. In total, it reduces energy use by up to 80% compared to wet scrubbers in classic lines and by 45% compared to conventional dry scrubbers in line.

The 5th annual PACE Pilot program was presented by Automotive News. The competition was open to suppliers and startups that invented products, software/IT systems or processes and idea incubators that have the capacity to transform the automotive industry. The Automotive News PACE Pilot program is leading the way in distinguishing global emerging innovators.

SOURCE: Dürr