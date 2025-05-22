Dürr’s 19,000th robot to be delivered to BYD’s first European plant

Anniversary robot paints vehicle bodies in Hungary

Dürr’s 19,000th painting robot will be delivered to BYD’s first European plant in Szeged, Hungary. Equipped with the high-speed EcoBell3 rotary atomizer, this robot will provide BYD with exceptional paint quality while supporting sustainable production.

BYD Auto Company Limited, a leading Chinese new energy vehicle manufacturer, is among the first Chinese car manufacturer to establish a factory in Europe. Dürr has supplied more than 120 painting and handling robots to the Hungary plant, offering environmentally friendly and efficient painting solutions for electric vehicles.

Latest robot generation for painting process

The plant’s painting lines are equipped with Dürr’s EcoRP series robots in both 6-axis and 7-axis models, automating interior and exterior painting in coordination with handling robots. The 7-axis robot also assists with opening the hoods, while the 6-axis robot efficiently paints the exterior of the vehicles.

Innovative technology drives sustainable production

BYD has adopted Dürr’s EcoBell3 high-speed rotary atomizer to ensure flawless painting quality with uniform shade, flow, and layer thickness. In combination with advanced environmental and color-changing technology, the atomizer family enables fast color changes and reduces energy consumption.

The integration of the standardized and modular EcoSupply P special paint system from Dürr will further increase efficiency. The piggable system returns paint residue to the container, leaving no residue. This significantly reduces both paint and solvent residue.

For BYD’s various EV models, Dürr has customized flexible-action feather rollers cleaning robots to efficiently remove dust and dirt particles from complex body surfaces.

Globalized expertise supporting Chinese automakers abroad

With 139 subsidiaries in 33 countries, Dürr leverages its global project experience and localized networks across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America to provide comprehensive support for Chinese automakers in their international expansion. Dürr’s expertise in local regulations, engineering design, equipment manufacturing, and intelligent control ensures efficient project execution, helping Chinese automotive companies establish a strong overseas presence.

SOURCE: Dürr