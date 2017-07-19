DÜRR receives Volkswagen Group Award 2017

Dürr has received one of the sought-after Volkswagen Group Awards 2017 from Volkswagen. The award was presented to the mechanical and plant engineering firm in the “Global Champion” category for outstanding achievements in the global collaboration with Volkswagen.

This year, the Volkswagen Group Award went to 19 of the Group’s top suppliers. Dürr had impressed the car manufacturer with its international performance: the company has now built more than 40 paint shops for the Volkswagen Group, where many of the cars produced by VW are painted.

Special mention was made to Dürr’s performance as a general contractor when building turnkey paint shops, such as, most recently, a particularly sustainable paint shop for the VW Crafter in Wrzesnia (Poland). Here, the EcoEMOS manufacturing execution system (MES) is used to control the entire production.

Ralf W. Dieter, CEO of Dürr AG, accepted the award in Berlin: “We are proud to be one of the most important business partners of the Volkswagen Group. The award recognizes the great dedication of our employees and highlights our expertise in the international project business.”

