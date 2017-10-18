Dürr raising full-year guidance on order intake

Dürr has issued a more precise order intake and sales guidance for 2017. The target range for the Group’s order intake has been lifted from € 3.3 – 3.7 billion to € 3.6 – 3.8 billion. The Group is now looking for sales of € 3.5 – 3.6 billion in 2017 after previously defining a range of € 3.4 – 3.6 billion.

Dürr is confident of being able to reach the top end of the new target corridor for both order intake and sales. Ralf W. Dieter, CEO of Dürr AG: “We are striving for record order intake of up to € 3.8 billion. Revenue recognition has accelerated since mid-year, prompting us to now expect a slight increase over the previous year.” Adjusted for the effects from the sale of the Dürr Ecoclean Group (business volume of around € 200 million in 2016) in March 2017, sales should probably expand by 3 – 5%. The Dürr Group reported sales of € 3.57 billion and order intake of € 3.70 billion in 2016.

The target EBIT margin range for 2017 is unchanged at 7.5 – 8.25%. From today´s perspective, cash flow from operating activities should be in the order of € 140 – 190 million. The Group had previously been expecting cash flow to remain more or less steady at the previous year’s level (€ 227 million). This target has been adjusted to reflect changed prepayment practices by customers in the automotive industry. CFO Carlo Crosetto: “This shift in cash flows does not have any impact on profitability however.”

Dürr will be presenting its outlook today at an investors´ day at its subsidiary Carl Schenck in Darmstadt, where the new industrial internet-of-things platform ADAMOS and the digital market places LOXEO (for Dürr and Schenck customers) and tapio (for HOMAG customers) will be presented.

