Dürr Group sells its environmental technology business to Stellex Capital Management

Strategic focus on automation of production processes

Dürr AG has concluded an agreement with an affiliate of Stellex Capital Management LLC (“Stellex”) on the sale of its environmental technology business. This comprises the areas of exhaust air purification technology and sound insulation systems and forms the Clean Technology Systems Environmental division within the Dürr Group. With this sale, the mechanical and plant engineering firm is completing the simplification of the Group structure announced a year ago, underlining its strategic focus on the automation of production processes. At the same time, the Group retains a re-investment in environmental technology amounting to approximately 25%. The enterprise value of the environmental technology business is approximately €385 million. After deducting the costs for acquiring the reinvestment and other transaction-related costs, the Dürr Group expects net proceeds from the sale of around €250 million, which will be used to strengthen the Group by reducing debt. The transaction is subject to standard approvals and expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025.

In mid-2024, Dürr had announced the assessment of strategic options for the environmental technology business, including a possible sale. The sale that has now been agreed will enable the Group to achieve its goal of a leaner setup with just three divisions instead of five. At the same time, the company is now focusing consistently on its core business with automated and sustainable production technologies. Dürr had already sold the Danish filling technology company Agramkow in the previous year as part of the simplification of the Group structure. In addition, business with the automotive industry was bundled into the new Automotive division at the beginning of 2025.

Under Stellex’s ownership, the environmental technology business is well positioned to expand its leadership, benefitting from resources to support the expected growth. In 2024, environmental technology generated sales of €407 million and employed around 1,300 people, including around 450 in Germany. The head office is located in Bietigheim-Bissingen and the business is operated at 16 locations in 12 countries worldwide. Environmental technology systems from Dürr are used in various end-markets, including chemicals, odor control and automotive, for example.

Concentration on the core business

Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO of Dürr AG: “The environmental technology business has grown strongly in recent years and has established itself as the global market leader. However, it lies outside our strategic core business relating to automation technology. The new owner, Stellex, therefore offers better opportunities for further growth for environmental technology. Through this sale, the Dürr Group will become leaner and sharpen its strategic focus. We will use the proceeds from the sale to strengthen our company.”

Karthik Achar, Partner at Stellex: “We look forward to becoming the next steward of Dürr’s Clean Technology Systems Environmental division and we welcome the company into our investment portfolio. We view the division as a global leader in environmental filtration and pollution control solutions – critical technologies that serve a wide range of industrial and adjacent markets. Its long-standing customer relationships are a testament to the company’s engineering excellence. We are eager to partner with the management team and its employees in an effort to shape the next phase of its growth.”

Dr. Sebastian Baumann, Head of the Clean Technology Systems Environmental division: “We can look back on a successful development in the environmental technology business and are convinced that we can develop our potential even better as an independent company. With Stellex at our side, new opportunities for growth and innovation are opening up, both in our established business areas and in pioneering technology areas such as carbon capture and heat storage.”

