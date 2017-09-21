Dürr campus opens for around 1,100 employees in Shanghai

Dürr has officially opened its newly built campus for around 1,100 employees. The event was attended by the Dürr Management, customers, construction companies involved in the project, and government officials. The office and technology complex in the Qingpu district is home to the Group’s Chinese activities in painting, glueing and sealing as well as environmental technology. Dürr offers its customers extensive opportunities for product testing and training there. The investment volume amounts to around € 25 million.

The new site covers a total area of 20,000 m2, with around 2,200 m2 assigned to the test center. Here customers can perform many product and application tests for painting, sealing and glueing, which were previously only available at other Dürr sites. In addition, there is an 800 m2 training center for providing practice-oriented training to customers and Dürr service technicians. “These are new local services, which save our Chinese customers a lot of time”, says Ralf W. Dieter, CEO of Dürr AG.

Another new feature is the 3,200 m² validation center, in which Dürr now offers pre-commissioning of automation solutions to Chinese customers. This was previously carried out exclusively at Dürr in Germany for the Chinese market. The campus also houses a five-story office building covering around 13,000 m2.

Reiner Schmid, President of Dürr China, says: “In Qingpu, customers are offered all important functions for efficient order execution under one roof – from engineering and project management through to software programming.” The service team, which Dürr is continuously expanding in China, is also based on the campus.

The new site is part of the Qingpu High Tech Park and is located in the immediate vicinity of a 34,000 m² production plant opened by Dürr in 2012. This results in reduced distances and efficient communication in the Chinese painting and environmental technology business.

The investment in Shanghai-Qinqpu is another step toward expanding the Dürr Group’s local presence in China. Its subsidiary, Schenck Shanghai Machinery, opened a similar campus in Shanghai-Baoshan back in 2013. This is being used to produce balancing and diagnostics systems, assembly plants, and filling and testing technology. The Dürr Group is also represented in Shanghai through HOMAG Machinery, which produces machines and systems for the woodworking industry.

At the official opening ceremony for the campus, Dürr informed guests about its current innovations during a number of tours. In line with its digital@DÜRR strategy, the company showed how far it has come on its journey of digitization and connectivity of painting processes. Among the products presented were the new seven-axis EcoRP E043i painting robot with cloud-ready control as well as EcoInCure, one of Dürr’s newly developed processes for car body curing. This meets all the requirements for future drying tasks, also taking account of electro mobility and new materials.

